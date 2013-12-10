Good news on the injury front

Dec 10, 2013 at 04:40 AM

The news on the injury front is good this week, and it comes at a key time with the Steelers hosting the AFC North leading Cincinnati Bengals this week at Heinz Field.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum, who missed last week's game with a knee injury, and defensive end Brett Keisel, who has been battling plantar fasciitis, both have the potential to return to the field on Sunday night.

"(Kelvin) has an opportunity this week," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "He will be limited in the early portions of the week. Same with Brett Keisel. He had an extensive workout yesterday coming back from his sprain. We will watch him closely and monitor his progress over the course of the week."

Tomlin said that defensive end Ziggy Hood (ankle) and receiver Jerricho Cotchery (shoulder contusion) could be limited in practice early in the week as well after suffering injuries against the Dolphins. He added that it was positive that guard David DeCastro (foot), nose tackle Steve McLendon (ankle), and LaMarr Woodley (calf) didn't take any steps backwards.

"From a health standpoint we anticipate having most, if not all of our guys, available," said Tomlin. "We are going to need them because we are playing a division leading, very good opponent here in the Cincinnati Bengals."

