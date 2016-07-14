Getting to Know: Tyler Matakevich

What motivates you? * I have a chip on my shoulder. I want to prove to everyone that I belong and I can play with the best of the best. I just want to be successful. * What is your football mindset? **

I go into it with the attitude that every day is a new day. I try to get better at one thing every day. That's my main focus. If I do something bad one day, I want to make sure I don't mess it up again. I really try to look at what I can do and what I can get better at.

Why do you play football?

I love the game. You have to have a passion for this game. It's something I've done since I was a little kid. I just love running around out there with 10 other guys with me making plays.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?

My senior year in college when we won our side of the American Athletic Conference. Just to be back in a conference and in the regular season we went 10-2, it was just unbelievable.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?

Right away that black and gold. It's just something that sticks out. This organization it's unbelievable. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here.

What do you like about Pittsburgh?

The people around here are so nice. Everywhere you walk people are always saying hello. It's not like that everywhere. The people around here are unbelievable.