Getting To Know: Travis Feeney

Travis Feeney Linebacker University of Washington Rookie Who is your football mentor or inspiration?My* *inspiration is Sean Taylor, rest in peace. I've been watching him since I was a little kid and I always wanted to play just like him.
What motivates you?What motivates me is just pursuing my dream, my goals and my family.
**
What is your football mindset? **My mindset is just give everything I have every chance I get, every play, whatever it is, special teams, defense, doesn't matter.
Why do you play football?I play football because I love it. I love the game and love the competition. I just love to play.
What is your proudest football moment or memory?My proudest memory is getting drafted. It was just getting my name called and knowing that this is actually a reality.
When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?Aggressive, vicious defense, a great offense, and a great team bond. It's just a bunch of quality guys.
What do you like about Pittsburgh?It's cool and it's kind of chill, laid back. It's a little different from California, but I like it.
What do you think about Steelers fans?Steelers fans are crazy, but crazy in a good way. They're excited, they're pumped up and they love their team. They'd do anything for their team. The fans seem crazy just from them tweeting me and stuff like that. They're nuts, they are wild about their team. I went from 500 to 3,000 followers instantly.