Getting To Know: Travis Feeney

What is your football mindset? **My mindset is just give everything I have every chance I get, every play, whatever it is, special teams, defense, doesn't matter.

Why do you play football?I play football because I love it. I love the game and love the competition. I just love to play.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?My proudest memory is getting drafted. It was just getting my name called and knowing that this is actually a reality.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?Aggressive, vicious defense, a great offense, and a great team bond. It's just a bunch of quality guys.

What do you like about Pittsburgh?It's cool and it's kind of chill, laid back. It's a little different from California, but I like it.