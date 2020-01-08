George Perles, 1934-2020

Jan 08, 2020 at 05:06 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

When you talk about the Steelers defense from the 1970s, the names you think of are Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, Donnie Shell and the list goes on.

But the name George Perles is one that should be thought of as well.

Perles spent 11 seasons coaching the Steelers defense, starting as the defensive line coach, before being promoted to defensive coordinator and eventually assistant head coach.

Perles, 85, passed away on Jan. 7 from complications from Parkinson's Disease.

His legacy in Pittsburgh is one of a man who had a considerable role in coaching and developing the team's 'Steel Curtain' defense that helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls.

Steelers President Art Rooney II issued a statement on the passing of Perles, who finished his coaching career as the head coach at his alma mater, Michigan State.

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on George Perles:

"I am sorry to hear the news of the passing of George Perles. George had a major role coaching our famed Steel Curtain defense when he helped us win four Super Bowls in the 1970s under Chuck Noll. George designed the Stunt 4-3 defense which helped Joe Greene and the Steel Curtain became one of the most dominant defenses in NFL history. He later was elevated to defensive coordinator and assistant head coach following the success of our defense.

"George will be missed by all who knew him and will be forever remembered for what he meant to the Steel Curtain defense and the Steelers of the 70s. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Related Content

news

Take A Tour: Teammates and friends together

Teammates Jon Kolb and Larry Brown honored to be together again in the Hall of Honor Museum

news

The best of Asked and Answered: June 29

This installment is the best of Bob Labriola answering your questions about Hall of Honor and more

news

Five Fast Facts: Tanner Muse

Learn more about Tanner Muse in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Camp Countdown: Facing the challenge

A look at what was happening in Steelers training camp in 1975

news

Asked and Answered: June 27

Boswell has done a lot of things well, except for throwing passes on fake field goal attempts

news

Five Fast Facts: Larry Ogunjobi

Learn more about Larry Ogunjobi in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Five Fast Facts: Keeanu Benton

Learn more about Keeanu Benton in this edition of Five Fast Facts

news

Steelers sign Jones

The Steelers signed first-round draft pick Broderick Jones

news

Steelers sign Benton

The Steelers signed second-round draft pick Keeanu Benton

news

Community Corner: Rookies give back

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

5 for Friday: Holcomb might be the most important FA signing

Steelers have options at other spots, but are counting on new linebacker

news

Statement from Rooney II on Haggans

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Clark Haggans

Advertising