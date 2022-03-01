Free agent signees to remember

2. James Farrior, ILB, 2002-2011: There is a very strong case that Farrior should be first on this list. While he is unlikely to join Greene in the Hall of Fame, Farrior was a tremendous football player for Pittsburgh and a rare leader that held every member of the team accountable in every regard. Those type of players and people are rare, and Pittsburgh recognized this when the Jets allowed Farrior, who New York drafted eighth overall in 1997, to test the free agent waters after the 2001 season. Farrior played for the Steelers for the next 10 seasons as a fixture on many outstanding defenses. He only missed six games while with Pittsburgh. An inside linebacker in the Steelers 3-4 scheme, Farrior excelled on the second level, but he also was a very good pass-rusher and sacked the quarterback 29 times in his final eight seasons with Pittsburgh. Farrior was at his best when it mattered most.