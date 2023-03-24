Free Agency: How Clark fits with the Steelers

But he's been a swing tackle in every season since, including at stops in Philadelphia in 2021 and last season with the Titans.

That ability to play both sides and be comfortable doing so is valuable. And his addition doesn't preclude the Steelers from selecting a tackle at some point in the draft and allowing the rookie to compete for a starting spot with Dan Moore at left tackle or Chuks Okorafor on the right side.

In fact, if the Steelers do select an offensive tackle in the draft, Clark's presence helps the rookie. Because of his versatility, the Steelers won't be forced to get the rookie snaps on both sides of the line. They can take the rookie and allow him to battle either Moore or Okorafor for a starting job.

Clark can simply be the backup on the other side.