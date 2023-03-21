Free Agency: How Seumalo fits with the Steelers

That's highly unlikely to happen again.

In Seumalo, the Steelers acquired a more veteran player up front, as well. Like free agent linebacker signing Elandon Roberts, Seumalo has Super Bowl experience, not only having played in one last season, but winning one in 2017 with the Eagles, as well.

The Steelers are sending a signal to the rest of the league that they're serious about running the ball again in 2023 as they did in the second half of the 2022 season when they averaged nearly 150 yards per game on the ground over the final nine games.

Seumalo is an athletic big man, as well. His 5.19-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2016 ranked in the top 75th percentile for guards, while his 7.40 three-cone drill was in the 96th percentile. He also has 33-inch arms, which is why the Eagles felt comfortable having him slide out to right tackle in a pinch.

Seumalo also comes from a football family. He's considered a really bright football mind and would have made all of the line calls in Philadelphia -- if All-Pro Jason Kelce wasn't there.