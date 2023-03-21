Free Agency: How Seumalo fits with the Steelers

Isaac Seumalo, G, 8th season, 6-4, 303 pounds
The Steelers again added to their offensive line, signing guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year deal.
A 2016 third-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Seumalo has appeared in 81 career games, starting 60. That includes starting all 17 regular season games for the Eagles in 2022 when they advanced to the Super Bowl.
Like previous free agent signing Nate Herbig, Seumalo is a native of Hawaii. Also like Herbig, Seumalo has experience at all three interior offensive line positions, though most of his experience is at left guard.
While he was the Eagles' starting right guard last season, Seumalo has played 2,686 career snaps at left guard. Even with all of his starts coming on the right side last season, he has 1,272 snaps on the right side, the majority of those coming last season.
He also has played 34 career snaps at center -- his position in college -- and 149 at right tackle, as well.
A premium run blocker throughout his career, Seumalo has consistently gotten better as a pass blocker as his career has gone on. The 29-year-old allowed just one sack in 2022, though he did commit a career-high six penalties.
Still, according to Pro Football Focus, he was 15th in the league in pass block win rate in 2022 among guards, while his run blocking ranked 22nd at the position.
For his career, Seumalo has not been a highly penalized player, drawing 22 in his seven seasons.
With the signings of both Seumalo and Herbig, the Steelers now have five players with NFL starting experience on the interior of their offensive line in James Daniels, Mason Cole and Kevin Dotson.
Cole started at center last season, while Daniels was at right guard. But both have position flexibility, as well.
Dotson started at left guard last season.
The Steelers could have an open competition on their interior offensive line in training camp and put their best three on the field. Or, as mentioned, they could have Seumalo compete with Dotson on the left side, while leaving Cole at center with Daniels at right guard.
It's all about options. The Steelers made it through the 2022 season with the same offensive line starters in all 17 games. All told, their starting offensive linemen missed fewer than 75 snaps all season.
That's highly unlikely to happen again.
In Seumalo, the Steelers acquired a more veteran player up front, as well. Like free agent linebacker signing Elandon Roberts, Seumalo has Super Bowl experience, not only having played in one last season, but winning one in 2017 with the Eagles, as well.
The Steelers are sending a signal to the rest of the league that they're serious about running the ball again in 2023 as they did in the second half of the 2022 season when they averaged nearly 150 yards per game on the ground over the final nine games.
Seumalo is an athletic big man, as well. His 5.19-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2016 ranked in the top 75th percentile for guards, while his 7.40 three-cone drill was in the 96th percentile. He also has 33-inch arms, which is why the Eagles felt comfortable having him slide out to right tackle in a pinch.
Seumalo also comes from a football family. He's considered a really bright football mind and would have made all of the line calls in Philadelphia -- if All-Pro Jason Kelce wasn't there.
His presence could be a big help for young left tackle Dan Moore when it comes to identifying who is rushing and who is not and what games defenders are playing up front.