Free Agency: How Chandon Sullivan fits with Steelers

Sullivan signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 and appeared in all 17 games with 10 starts. He finished the season with 60 tackles, seven pass defenses and one fumble recovery.

Sullivan allowed 51 completions on 72 pass targets last season in his coverage, but it should be noted that the Vikings ranked in the bottom half of the league with just 38 sacks in 17 games.

He'll be used with the Steelers as competition at the nickel cornerback position to help offset the loss of Cam Sutton, who split time in that role with Arthur Maulet.

The Steelers typically used Maulet on early downs and Sutton in the slot on obvious passing downs. But with the addition of two rookie cornerbacks in the draft, they could look to kill two birds with one stone and save a roster spot by utilizing just one nickel cornerback for all occasions. The Steelers also could utilize veteran Patrick Peterson, signed in the offseason in free agency after Sutton's loss, in some slot situations.