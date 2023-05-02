Free Agency: How Chandon Sullivan fits with Steelers

Chandon Sullivan, CB, 5-11, 188 lbs., 6th season
After adding two big, physical outside cornerbacks in the draft in Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., the Steelers signed a veteran defensive back with plenty of experience playing in the slot in Chandon Sullivan.
Sullivan, 26, was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 out of Georgia State University, where he set the school record with seven career interceptions and also was an Academic All-American.
Sullivan, who was the first Georgia State player to be invited to the Senior Bowl, was initially signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, but was placed on the practice squad to begin that season. He was signed to the active roster midway through the season and appeared in five games with one start, making seven tackles.
After being waived by the Eagles, Sullivan signed with the Packers, where he spent the next three seasons, mostly serving as the team's slot cornerback.
In three seasons in Green Bay, Sullivan appeared in 49 games, starting 20, while recording 102 tackles, five interceptions and breaking up 16 passes.
Sullivan signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 and appeared in all 17 games with 10 starts. He finished the season with 60 tackles, seven pass defenses and one fumble recovery.
Sullivan allowed 51 completions on 72 pass targets last season in his coverage, but it should be noted that the Vikings ranked in the bottom half of the league with just 38 sacks in 17 games.
He'll be used with the Steelers as competition at the nickel cornerback position to help offset the loss of Cam Sutton, who split time in that role with Arthur Maulet.
The Steelers typically used Maulet on early downs and Sutton in the slot on obvious passing downs. But with the addition of two rookie cornerbacks in the draft, they could look to kill two birds with one stone and save a roster spot by utilizing just one nickel cornerback for all occasions. The Steelers also could utilize veteran Patrick Peterson, signed in the offseason in free agency after Sutton's loss, in some slot situations.
Sullivan has shown himself to be durable, not missing a game the past four seasons, despite playing over 750 snaps in each of the past three. And according to Pro Football Reference, he's been credited with missing just 14 tackles over the past four seasons, giving him a missed tackle rate of just 8.6 percent.
