Foster misses a 2nd practice

Left guard Ramon Foster (ankle) didn't participate in practice today for the second consecutive day, but left tackle Kelvin Beachum (hip), center Fernando Velasco (knee), right guard David DeCastro (ankle), and right tackle Marcus Gilbert (ankle) all were full participants.

For a Steelers' offensive line that had seen all five starters either limited or not practicing on Wednesday, that's progress.

"We got some guys who came back today to practice," backup swingman Guy Whimper said. "I guess it's going to be a game-time decision. I'm not the head coach. Whoever's out there has to be ready to play."

Whimper said he's working at left guard this week, which is Foster's spot, after readying himself at right tackle a week ago in the event Gilbert wouldn't have been able to play in what turned out to be a 23-10 victory over the Bills.

"I'm preparing to start," Whimper said. "I prepare to start every week because you never know. It's the NFL, guys get banged up. You have to be ready to go in."

Being ready this Sunday includes being ready for anything Detroit defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh might offer up.

"I've seen a couple of games from previous years when Suh was playing," Whimper said. "I've been studying him on tape this week. He is who he is. The after-the-whistle stuff, that's different. We just have to have composure and not fall into that trap."

TODAY'S FULL PRACTICE REPORT:

Out: S Shamarko Thomas (ankle).

Did not participate: Foster, DE Brett Keisel (foot), LB LaMarr Woodley (calf).

Full participation: OT Mike Adams (ribs), Beachum, DeCastro, Gilbert, TE Heath Miller (not injury related), Velasco (knee).

In addition to the list of offensive linemen on the practice report, the availability of LaMarr Woodley for Sunday's game has not been determined.