Follow the action from the WPIAL Championship games

The WPIAL Championship games will be held on Friday, November 25 at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers will be providing coverage of all of the action.

Fans of all of the schools, and everyone in Steelers Nation, can follow @SteelersYouthFootball on Twitter and Instagram for live coverage of the games and all of the activity surrounding the action-packed day.

Before they even take the field all of the teams will visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum located at Gate B of Acrisure Stadium for a tour and to learn the history of the team.

Following the conclusion of the games, be sure to check Steelers.com for a complete photo gallery of the day's action as well as a video recap featuring all of the highlights.

The full slate of games is below:

11:00 am – Class 1A – (1) Bishop Canevin vs. (10) Union

2:00 pm – Class 2A – (1) Steel Valley vs. (2) Beaver Falls

5:00 pm – Class 3A – (1) Belle Vernon vs. (2) Avonworth