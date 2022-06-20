Five Fast Facts: Kenny Pickett

3. Playing in the NFL was always a dream for Pickett, something that he shared with his family and in a school project when he was just a kid.

"I think I started playing football when I was five years old. That was my first flag," said Pickett. "My first tackle football year was seven years old. My mom still has stuff from when I was young. I had to write what I want to be when I get older. I always wrote I want to be an NFL football player. She saved that stuff. This has been a dream for a long, long time.