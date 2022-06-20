Five Fast Facts: Kenny Pickett

Learn more about Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 20th overall pick.
2. Pickett finished his college career at the University of Pittsburgh as the school's all-time leading passer with 12,303 yards, one of the many school records he holds. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last year. His senior season was one of his strongest, leading Pitt to an 11-2 record and the school's first ACC Championship.
3. Playing in the NFL was always a dream for Pickett, something that he shared with his family and in a school project when he was just a kid.
"I think I started playing football when I was five years old. That was my first flag," said Pickett. "My first tackle football year was seven years old. My mom still has stuff from when I was young. I had to write what I want to be when I get older. I always wrote I want to be an NFL football player. She saved that stuff. This has been a dream for a long, long time.
"The first goal was to play at the Division I level. After that was to chase the NFL dream. It was really special when it all came together."
Take a look at Kenny Pickett's first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler
4. Credits his father, Ken, with keeping him on track to achieve the dream of playing in the NFL, helping him at a young age before he took the commitment to the next level.
"My dad always kept me on track," said Pickett. "When I was really young that happened, but as I started to get older, I was the one really directing it, saying I want to do this, I want to do that. He was helping me out, getting me there, paying for the camps and stuff, supporting me, helping with the things to reach my dream.
"He instilled the values in me at a young age. Towards the end of middle school, high school, I was the one that was seeking out all those other things and he helped guide me to that point. I became obsessed with really trying to be the absolute best I could be."
5. Pickett comes from a sports family. His sister, Alex, played soccer at East Stroudsburg University and coached at Seton Hill University. His father played football at Shippensburg University and was enshrined in the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. His mom, Kasey, played soccer at Kutztown University.