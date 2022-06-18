Five Fast Facts: James Daniels

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year offensive lineman James Daniels in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Daniels signed a three-year contract with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
2. Daniels spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 39th overall selection. In four seasons Daniels has played in 54 games, starting 48 of them. He has started 23 games at left guard, 17 at right guard and eight at center.
3. When he signed with the Steelers, Daniels immediately indicated he wanted to become a leader in the offensive line room.
"I like to lead by example," said Daniels. "I like people being able to see me in the weight room, training room, on the field doing things right. When they see a veteran picking up trash, or taking notes in the team meeting, that goes a long way. I just want to lead by example."
4. Daniels has already accomplished his goal of becoming a leader, with teammates looking to him for guidance.
"I would say our overall (leader), probably James," said Kevin Dotson. "James came in, and he's kind of taking control of it. But he's not like, 'You need to do this; you need to do that.' It's more, 'I used to do this when I was over here, so I just think this would help us' kind of thing. He has some real good ideas."
5. Daniels played college football at the University of Iowa where he started 23 games at center in his three seasons.