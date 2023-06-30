Five Fast Facts: Elandon Roberts

3. Roberts has been a 'fan' of Coach Mike Tomlin for some time and playing for him is something he had hoped for.

"I'm real excited," said Roberts. "I heard tons of great things about Coach across the league before I got here. Tons of great things about him here in the building. It's a great opportunity to work with him and the entire coaching staff."

4. Roberts has played in 107 career games, starting 76, and has recorded 37 tackles for a loss, 23 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He has 449 career tackles, 257 of them solo stops. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. He played in 60 games, starting 33, with the Patriots and played on two Super Bowl teams, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

5. While the majority of his statistics are on the defensive side of the ball, there is one offensive stat that stands out. Holcomb caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when he stepped in at fullback for a game in 2019.