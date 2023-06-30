Five Fast Facts: Elandon Roberts

Learn more about Steelers eighth-year linebacker Elandon Roberts in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Roberts was signed to a two-year contract this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the Miami Dolphins (2020-22) and New England Patriots (2016-19).
2. Roberts said coming to the Steelers is perfect for him and something he has wanted to years.
"I have been wanting to play for the Steelers since way back," said Roberts. "When I got the phone call and was able to get everything ironed out, it was a no-brainer. I wanted to make it work no matter what.
"It's about the foundation that was laid way before my time. It's the culture. What it means to play for the Steelers. What better organization to play for. I am here to hold that standard high within myself. I am excited to be here. I am excited to play for the Steelers. I am ready to hit the ground running so I earn the trust of this organization."
3. Roberts has been a 'fan' of Coach Mike Tomlin for some time and playing for him is something he had hoped for.
"I'm real excited," said Roberts. "I heard tons of great things about Coach across the league before I got here. Tons of great things about him here in the building. It's a great opportunity to work with him and the entire coaching staff."
4. Roberts has played in 107 career games, starting 76, and has recorded 37 tackles for a loss, 23 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He has 449 career tackles, 257 of them solo stops. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. He played in 60 games, starting 33, with the Patriots and played on two Super Bowl teams, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.
5. While the majority of his statistics are on the defensive side of the ball, there is one offensive stat that stands out. Holcomb caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when he stepped in at fullback for a game in 2019.
"It kind of came about because we had lost all of our fullbacks," said Roberts. "I'm the type of guy who would do anything for the team. I'm a team-first guy. That role just came about trying to help my team."
