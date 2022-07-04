Five Fast Facts: Damontae Kazee

Learn more about Steelers sixth-year safety Damontae Kazee in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Kazee signed a one-year contract with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in May.
2. He played his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and the 2021 season with the Dallas Cowboys after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent.
Kazee finished the 2021 season eighth on the team with 54 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He was a defensive captain for the team in Week 3.
3. Kazee was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 149th overall selection, out of San Diego State. With the Falcons he played in 52 games, starting 34. He finished his four seasons there with 187 tackles, three tackles for a loss, 13 passes defensed, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles. In his five seasons, Kazee has 241 tackles, 166 of them solo stops, and three tackles for a loss. He has 12 career interceptions, 17 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.
4. While he hasn't been in the black and gold for long, Kazee said he already feels at home with his new teammates and loves the locker room environment.
"It's been going good," said Kazee. "It's like a brotherhood here. Everyone communicates with everybody. They bring you in with warm arms. Everyone is going to do what they need to do and get the job done.
"This is my year six, so I have learned how to do things. I have played for two different teams, so I have learned how to come in and put my head down, go to work and do what I have to do."
5. Played collegiately at San Diego State where he was a two-time Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2015-16). He became the first defensive back to ever win conference player of the year honors.