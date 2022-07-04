Five Fast Facts: Damontae Kazee

3. Kazee was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 149th overall selection, out of San Diego State. With the Falcons he played in 52 games, starting 34. He finished his four seasons there with 187 tackles, three tackles for a loss, 13 passes defensed, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles. In his five seasons, Kazee has 241 tackles, 166 of them solo stops, and three tackles for a loss. He has 12 career interceptions, 17 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.

4. While he hasn't been in the black and gold for long, Kazee said he already feels at home with his new teammates and loves the locker room environment.

"It's been going good," said Kazee. "It's like a brotherhood here. Everyone communicates with everybody. They bring you in with warm arms. Everyone is going to do what they need to do and get the job done.

"This is my year six, so I have learned how to do things. I have played for two different teams, so I have learned how to come in and put my head down, go to work and do what I have to do."