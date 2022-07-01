Five Fast Facts: Calvin Austin III

Learn more about Steelers rookie receiver Calvin Austin III in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. The Steelers selected Austin in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 138th pick overall. Austin was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2020 and 2021, contributing not just on offense for Memphis but also on special teams. He finished his career ranked second in school history with 22 receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards with 2,541 and fifth in receptions with 156. He also returned punts, including 29 for 323 yards, an 11.1-yard average, and two touchdowns.
2. Austin starred at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, posting the fifth-highest 40 time overall, and the third-best among receivers, at 4.32 seconds.
3. Was a walk-on at Memphis because his dream as a kid was always to play for the hometown school. Eventually earned a scholarship and became a standout for the Tigers.
"I walked on," said Austin. "I didn't play my first two and a half years almost. And then I kind of broke out on the scene in 2020. After that season I had other colleges asking if I'm going to transfer and this and that. But being a Memphis kid, I'm not leaving what I started. I'm finishing what I started. I'm loyal. People were asking me why did I stay. I'm Memphis and that's what made me the person I am today, just having that toughness."
Graduated from Memphis with a degree in political science.
4. Starred in football and track while at Memphis. As part of the track team he was a 2019 U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America second team (4x100m relay) selection and a 2019 All-American Athletic Conference (4x100m relay) selection.
5. His father, Calvin Austin II, has been a police officer in the Memphis area for 25 years.
"I have a ton of respect for him and all police," said Austin. "That's something that I did have a ton of respect for. And I just really want to be the same kind of impact he has had and be a man of God and a family man like he is.."