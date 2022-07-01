Five Fast Facts: Calvin Austin III

3. Was a walk-on at Memphis because his dream as a kid was always to play for the hometown school. Eventually earned a scholarship and became a standout for the Tigers.

"I walked on," said Austin. "I didn't play my first two and a half years almost. And then I kind of broke out on the scene in 2020. After that season I had other colleges asking if I'm going to transfer and this and that. But being a Memphis kid, I'm not leaving what I started. I'm finishing what I started. I'm loyal. People were asking me why did I stay. I'm Memphis and that's what made me the person I am today, just having that toughness."