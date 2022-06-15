Fitzpatrick signed to new five-year contract

He has started all 46 games he has played in for the Steelers, missing just one game in 2021. For his career he has started 59 of the 64 games he played in.

Fitzpatrick has amassed 350 tackles, 237 of them solo stops, 36 passes defensed, 13 interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, eight sacks, five tackles for a loss, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles in his first four seasons in the NFL.

In 2021 Fitzpatrick had his first 100 tackle season when he recorded 124 tackles to lead the Steelers, 84 of them solo stops, along with two interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

"He played great football for us," said Tomlin after the 2021 season. "He was a guy who kind of tied it all together. He got challenged in unique ways because of our struggles at times and he had 120-plus tackles on the season. That's rare air for the safety position. His contributions were immense. He's a traffic cop in the middle of the field. He made all the necessary plays. You just think about the significant pass breakups that he made in significant moments. The one in Baltimore, with Hollywood Brown standing on the sideline; the one on fourth down in Cleveland a few weeks prior breaking up the ball to Jarvis Landry to secure victory for us there. He's always Johnny on the spot. He's first-team All-Pro in my book annually."

His career-high 124 tackles led all defensive backs in the NFL last season and were tied for the fifth-most by a defensive back in a single season since 2016 and most by a Steelers defensive back since 1987.

"You can't just read the coverage and expect him to be in a certain part of the field," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the 2021 season. "He does a good job of understanding where his job is and does a good job of understanding whether the route concept allows him to go to a different area. He's not always where you expect him to be. He makes a lot of plays doing that."