Fitzpatrick named NFLPA first-team Players' All-Pro

The NFL Players Association announced its first ever Players' All-Pro team today, with those who made it selected strictly by NFL players themselves.

Players voted for those with the most impact during the season at their own position, as well as those they line up against.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was selected first-team Players' All-Pro.

Fitzpatrick finished the 2022 season tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, becoming the first Steelers players to lead the NFL in interceptions since Mel Blount did so in 1975 when he had 11.

Fitzpatrick was second on the Steelers with 95 tackles, 56 of them solo stops. He added 11 passes defensed, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hurry.