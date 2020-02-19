Feiler hoping to stay put

"It's kind of weird," admitted Feiler. "When I first got in the NFL, I didn't know how I was going to be a part of it. Looking back, finishing up my fifth season with the Steelers, it flies by. You are considered an old guy. It's wild to think about.

"It's kind of cool, especially guys from my background, small school, undrafted. It's cool to see my hard work pay off a little bit.

"I have learned a lot since I have been playing in the NFL. My growth and knowledge keep on climbing. It's cool to reflect on."

Feiler credits that learning to his teammates, to the offensive linemen who have helped him since the day he arrived, including Ramon Foster and Alejandro Villanueva, who both entered the NFL as undrafted rookies as well.

"I definitely give a lot of credit to the older guys in the offensive line room," said Feiler. "They are leading the way. Showing the younger guys what it's like to be a professional. They have all helped me out in some way. Ramon is really knowledgeable on the field as well as off the field stuff. (Maurkice) Pouncey, the way he carries himself in the locker room. There are just two examples right there. Al and Dave (DeCastro), the routine they do day in and out it's something to really pay attention to."

It is also the tightness of the offensive line that has had a huge impact on Feiler. They are a brotherhood, spending time together on and off the field, including once a week at Pouncey's house where the bound continually grows.

"It's cool. You get to hang with each other outside of a football atmosphere," said Feiler. "You have conversations about what is going on in the world and get everybody's point of views on stuff.

"I think everybody is accepted. As a young guy you want to prove to the older guys you are serious about what you are doing, and you want to be here for the long run.