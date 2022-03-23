Feeling at home in Pittsburgh

The couple is motivated to get settled in fast to their new home, as well as put free agency to bed, as they are expecting their first child, a son, in April. Hillary plans to have the baby in Pittsburgh, as players normally return to town in April for voluntary offseason conditioning.

"I am eight months pregnant, so the baby is coming soon," she said. "I am going to have the baby here. It was really nice to make the final decision on free agency early. Mitchell knew he wanted to go to the Steelers, go to a winning culture and be around all of these great people. Just figuring that out and getting everything set up so we can get here and have this baby here. It's really nice to get things done quickly."

Getting the free agency process done fast was something they were pleased with, but getting it done right was the most important thing. And there is no doubt Trubisky feels he made the right decision signing a two-year contract with the Steelers. He raved about the culture in Pittsburgh, making it clear Pittsburgh is where he wanted to be.

"I think across the league everyone respects the Pittsburgh Steelers, Coach (Mike) Tomlin and what the Rooney family has built," said Trubisky. "For me, from the outside looking in, it's something you want to be a part of as a player, to go to an organization where they care about you, want what's best for you and have a track record of winning and winning Super Bowls.

"That is what I want to come in here and be a part of. This is where I wanted to be. They really didn't have to make a pitch to me. When we found out Pittsburgh had interest, I talked to my agent and I was like, 'This is where I want to be.' I think it will be a great situation for me to come into. And it worked out. I am just happy to be here."

Trubisky's phone blew up from the time his signing was made public, hearing from Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, Pat Freiermuth, and Chukwuma Okorafor, as well as defensive leaders Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt.

"I can tell already just from the guys who have reached out to me," said Trubisky. "We have some really good dudes here and I can't wait to get on the field with them."

What he also can't wait for is to work with Tomlin. Trubisky has heard from some of his former North Carolina connections who played for the Steelers, including Ryan Switzer and Eric Ebron, and it's been nothing but rave reviews.

"Everyone I talk to they love this place, they love the people," said Trubisky. "When it's a place they care about, it made me want to be here even more. It got me excited.

"As a player you want a great leader like Coach Tomlin. The stability, excellence he has had on the field, the winning tradition here, that is a guy you want to play for. Anywhere across the league everybody has such great respect for Coach Tomlin. You just want to play for him. I am looking forward to getting to know him better and get on the field and play for him."

Trubisky brings with him plenty of playing experience to the table, starting 50 of the 57 games he has played in during his five-year career. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the second player taken overall.

During his time with the Bears, Trubisky started 50 of 51 games, completing 1,010 of 1,577 passes for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns, 37 interceptions and a passer rating of 87.2. He also brings mobility, with 190 rush attempts for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.

He played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, where he backed up Josh Allen, playing in only six games with eight pass attempts.

But now he has a fresh start, and he is thrilled about it.