Fans form friendship over love of Steelers

If there is one thing that Steelers Nation Unite is always focused on, it's the fans. Keeping fans connected with one another via social media, experiences and SteelersNationUnite.com is how the Steelers Nation family continues to grow.

Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field was a prime example of fans connecting and forming friendships that are rooted in a love for the black and gold. SNU members Beverly Daigle, Lucy Martinez and Stephanie Martinez, all of Houston, TX, have taken a number of trips to Heinz Field for games over the past number of years.

The Houston trio had an additional guest this year, though, as Mandy Peachee, a diehard fan and SNU member from Dallas, TX, joined them on the trip. Peachee became friends with the group from Houston through SNU on Twitter, and the group has bonded over their Steelers fandom.

"Lucy is my best friend and we run a fan club together in Houston. We met Mandy on Twitter about two years ago through [SNU]. We've got another Twitter friend here also. We're growing," Daigle said.

Making the weekend even more memorable was the fact that the group got to be part of the Terrible Towel Twirl and be just yards from the field as the game kicked off. They also managed a selfie with Le'Veon Bell during warmups. For Peachee, who was attending her first Steelers game in Pittsburgh, the sight of Heinz Field on game day was almost too much to handle. Almost.

"I literally cried," said Peachee of when she found out she'd be going on the field on game day. "I cried walking down the steps [onto the field]. It was overwhelming."