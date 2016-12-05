 Skip to main content
Fans form friendship over love of Steelers

Dec 05, 2016 at 05:30 AM

PHOTOS: Steelers Nation Unite Experiences - Week 13

Take a look at photos of fans enjoying experiences delivered by Steelers Nation Unite during the team's Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

If there is one thing that Steelers Nation Unite is always focused on, it's the fans. Keeping fans connected with one another via social media, experiences and SteelersNationUnite.com is how the Steelers Nation family continues to grow.

Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field was a prime example of fans connecting and forming friendships that are rooted in a love for the black and gold. SNU members Beverly Daigle, Lucy Martinez and Stephanie Martinez, all of Houston, TX, have taken a number of trips to Heinz Field for games over the past number of years.

The Houston trio had an additional guest this year, though, as Mandy Peachee, a diehard fan and SNU member from Dallas, TX, joined them on the trip. Peachee became friends with the group from Houston through SNU on Twitter, and the group has bonded over their Steelers fandom.

"Lucy is my best friend and we run a fan club together in Houston. We met Mandy on Twitter about two years ago through [SNU]. We've got another Twitter friend here also. We're growing," Daigle said.

Making the weekend even more memorable was the fact that the group got to be part of the Terrible Towel Twirl and be just yards from the field as the game kicked off. They also managed a selfie with Le'Veon Bell during warmups. For Peachee, who was attending her first Steelers game in Pittsburgh, the sight of Heinz Field on game day was almost too much to handle. Almost.

"I literally cried," said Peachee of when she found out she'd be going on the field on game day. "I cried walking down the steps [onto the field]. It was overwhelming."

For another Steelers Nation Unite member, Sunday's win came with some new memories and additional excitement. Mitch Morreale of New Jersey was at the game with his niece, Nicole, and his sons, Michael and Joseph - their third game this season. During the third quarter, Steelers Nation Unite showed up at their seats in Section 520 to deliver new Terrible Towels for their row and postgame field passes for Morreale and his group.

Standing on the field after the game, Morreale explained what SNU and the Steelers meant to him as a lifelong fan.

"Being down here is phenomenal," Morreale said. "There is no other atmosphere like [Heinz Field]. What the Steelers do for their fans, nobody else in the NFL does. It's so family-oriented and it's just great. It's incredible."

To read more about their stories and see all the benefits that come with being a member, visit the official home of Steelers Nation now at SteelersNationUnite.com.

