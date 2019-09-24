'Every game is critical'

But in the opening 15 minutes the Steelers took possession at the San Francisco 33-yard line following an interception by outside linebacker T.J. Watt and at the 49ers' 24 following an interception by free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

They emerged with six points to show for those takeaways.

"A lot of mistakes," Rudolph assessed. "Obviously, we can't be that slow starting in the first half. I gotta give our team and our defense more of a chance to put some points up early and get ahead.

"With all the turnovers they created they played unbelievable and they did everything we asked of them, coach asked of them through the week, just creating turnovers and flying around. We just gotta back 'em up. We gotta have their back."

The Steelers went 0-for-2 converting third downs on their two post-turnover possessions in the first quarter on the way to a 3-for-12 effort (25 percent) on third downs throughout the afternoon.

That continued an early-season trend that saw the Steelers convert 25 percent of their third-down opportunities on Sept. 8 at New England (3-for-12) and 27 percent on Sept. 15 against Seattle (3-for-11).

"We just came out slow and I'm more to blame than anyone," Rudolph said. "Those possession downs, third downs, gotta convert. I gotta be better in those situations and give our team a chance to extend drives."

Rudolph went 4-for-7 for 96 yards and two conversions (including the 76-yard touchdown pass to Smith-Schuster), scrambled on three occasions (once moving the chains) and was sacked twice on third downs (the only two times he was dropped on the afternoon).