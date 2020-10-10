Edmunds elevated from practice squad

The Steelers elevated Trey Edmunds from the practice squad today to the active/inactive roster for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field. Edmunds will revert back to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers.

Edmunds has been on the practice squad since the beginning of the 2020 season. He opened the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 11. He played in 11 games with 22 carries for 92 yards and had six receptions for 48 yards. Edmunds also had one interception on a fake punt against the Los Angeles Rams.

His best performance came against the Indianapolis Colts when he had 12 carries for 73 yards when both James Conner and Benny Snell were inactive due to injuries.

In 2018 he spent 12 weeks on the team's practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Dec. 4. He played in four games in 2018, but finished the season without a carry, seeing action mostly on special teams.