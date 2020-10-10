Transactions

Presented by

Edmunds elevated from practice squad

Oct 10, 2020 at 03:59 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated Trey Edmunds from the practice squad today to the active/inactive roster for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field. Edmunds will revert back to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers.

Edmunds has been on the practice squad since the beginning of the 2020 season. He opened the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 11. He played in 11 games with 22 carries for 92 yards and had six receptions for 48 yards. Edmunds also had one interception on a fake punt against the Los Angeles Rams.
His best performance came against the Indianapolis Colts when he had 12 carries for 73 yards when both James Conner and Benny Snell were inactive due to injuries.

In 2018 he spent 12 weeks on the team's practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Dec. 4. He played in four games in 2018, but finished the season without a carry, seeing action mostly on special teams.

Edmunds, the brother of safety Terrell Edmunds, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017. He played in 16 games that season and had nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. He was released by the Saints prior to the 2018 season and signed to the Steelers practice squad two days later.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign Perales to practice squad

The Steelers signed linebacker David Perales to the practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers elevate Johnson for Patriots game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Kyron Johnson for tonight's game against the Patriots
news

Steelers sign McSorley to practice squad

The Steelers signed quarterback Trace McSorley to the practice squad
news

Steelers elevate Johnson for Cardinals game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Kyron Johnson for Sunday's game
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers signed receiver Jacob Copeland to the practice squad
news

Steelers elevate Carpenter for Bengals game

Steelers elevate Tariq Carpenter ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals
news

Steelers sign Martinez

The Steelers signed linebacker Blake Martinez
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers signed Henry Black to the practice squad on Tuesday
news

Steelers make roster moves 

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Monday
news

Steelers make roster moves ahead of Sunday's game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's AFC North matchup against the Browns
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday
news

Freiermuth to return to practice

Tight end Pat Freiermuth will return to practice on Wednesday and the team signed two to the practice squad
Advertising