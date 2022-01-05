Emotions still high, but Ravens are the focus

While there is nothing Roethlisberger would like more than to have just one more game at Heinz Field in the postseason or walk away like Jerome Bettis did after winning Super Bowl XL, going out with a win against an AFC North opponent, a long-time rival like the Cleveland Browns had meaning.

"That was magical what happened on Monday night," said Roethlisberger. "I'm sure Jerome would kind of tell you the same thing, just the magic of how you can end things. Obviously, we have another game, but just in speaking of that last home game. I mean it was against Cleveland, which is as close to of my hometown as you can get. An AFC North a team that we played so many times. I am so thankful for everybody, all my teammates that just poured into it. I was just so proud, thankful for Najee (Harris), just the way that he played and kind of finished that game for us."

Harris had the best night of his rookie season, rushing for 188 yards and scoring on a 37-yard run to secure the win.

Roethlisberger said it reminded him of the scenario when Bettis was finishing out his career. The Steelers lost in the AFC Championship game at Heinz Field in 2004, and Roethlisberger, who was a rookie at the time, convinced Bettis to come back for one more year, promising to get him to Super Bowl XL in his hometown of Detroit.

This time, it was a rookie who helped Roethlisberger win one of the most important games of his career.

"I think about this last game and what it means in terms of old guys and young guys," said Roethlisberger. "I think 18 years ago a young first round quarterback came in and helped an old running back win one of the most important games and now you flip it around. Last week, a young first round running back helped an old quarterback win one of the most important games of his career. So, it's kind of cool how this football thing comes full circle."

It going to take young, old, and everyone in between to come together this week to pull out a huge win against the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt, as are the Ravens, and first and foremost they must beat Baltimore to stay in the hunt. There are more things that have to happening, including Jacksonville beating Indianapolis, and the Las Vegas-Los Angeles Chargers game not ending in a tie, but winning is at the forefront.