Dwyer returns; Redman still out

The Steelers got running back Jonathan Dwyer back on the field on Thursday, but Isaac Redman is still sidelined with a groin injury.

Coach Mike Tomlin said that Dwyer is in the mix to play on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field, but didn't have a status for Redman.

"He's day-to-day," said Tomlin of Redman. "Ask me again tomorrow and I'll be closer to an answer."

Redman didn't seem too concerned about the injury when he talked about it after practice, and while he isn't sure if he will play on Sunday he is hopeful to be back on the field practicing at the start of next week.

"Hopefully I can get through this, rehab it and do what I need to get healthy," said Redman.

Dwyer went full tilt in practice on Thursday and seems to be right back on track.

"I am feeling better. It's getting better every day," said Dwyer. "It's improving day after day. I am keeping at it, keeping up with my conditioning and I know I will be all right. Every day I am feeling better, feeling stronger in my shoulder. Everything is going the way it's supposed to go."

With Rashard Mendenhall on the PUP list, and Redman injured, there is an opportunity for backs like Dwyer, Baron Batch and Chris Rainey to make an impact.

"It's an opportunity for everybody to step up and do their job," said Dwyer. "The standard is the standard. Me and the other young guys have to step up and do what we have to do.

"I came in prepared for whatever they needed. I came in with an open mind and prepared for whatever aspect they wanted me to do."

He also came in with a new attitude is his third season, more prepared to handle everything that comes his way.

"I have matured, become more of an adult on and off the field, taking care of business and taking care of what is important to me, and my job is very important to me," said Dwyer. "I take it very seriously. Not saying I didn't take it seriously before, but I was a young guy coming in not knowing what to do and how to do it. You learn from your mistakes."

Linebacker James Harrison was back at camp on Thursday after having a scope on his knee and said that he is "week to week," as far as returning to the field.

Chris Scott left practice early with what Tomlin referred to as a "minor ankle injury that could be characterized as day-to-day." But tackle Mike Adams was back on the field and the team will get Max Starks back in pads on Friday.

"They need to work," said Tomlin. "Adams got back out there today. I'm looking forward to Starks getting his hat in the ring tomorrow and just continue to grow individually and collectively. There's no question those guys need to be on the grass."

The Steelers spent time on Thursday working on the red zone, mainly pitting the receivers against the secondary.

"I saw some positive things on both sides, but of course there are areas that need improvement," said Tomlin. "That's a special area of the field offensively and defensively. It defines you. It's the difference between being satisfactory and great in most instances. We'll continue to work in those areas as we move forward with our development."

Overall Tomlin was pleased with the entire practice.

"There were some competition periods, tight ends versus defensive linemen, some three-over-two drills for wide receivers and the secondary, specifically in the red area," said Tomlin. "We focused on some situational football, shortening the field a little bit, the red area, seven-on-sevens and team. Backed up offense was a special category. We're just continuing to grow and develop and understand the unwritten rules that are sometimes associated with various forms of football, situational football to be specific."