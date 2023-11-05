Kazee, Neal enjoying journey together with Steelers

But he suffered a broken arm in the preseason that limited him to eight games, three of which were starts. Still, the Steelers liked that three-safety look at what it afforded them the option to do with Fitzpatrick that when they were building their roster for the 2023 season, they added Neal to replace veteran Terrell Edmunds.

While Kazee had spent the 2022 season with the Steelers, Neal played 17 games, including eight starts, with Tampa Bay after both had been with Dallas in 2021.

It was with the Cowboys that Neal, listed at 6-foot, 211 pounds, transitioned to playing dime linebacker under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, his former head coach with the Falcons.

"I had options, but I chose to follow Coach Quinn, to really stay with him and be around him, the respect I have for him," Neal said of free agency in 2021 and his decision to shift to linebacker, where he appeared in 14 games and made five starts for the Cowboys.

"It wasn't a terrible transition, the opportunity was there. But it wasn't an opportunity that was my only chance to get on the field to play dime. It was more so a choice."

It also kept him playing with Kazee. The two signed with the Cowboys within a couple of weeks of each other and staying with Quinn, who had been hired by Dallas earlier that offseason following the end of his tenure as head coach of the Falcons.

When the Steelers had an opportunity to bring that duo back together this past offseason, it just made sense.