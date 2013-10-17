Coordinator's Corner: LeBeau and Haley

Defensive Coordinator Dick LeBeauRe: Jarvis Jones:I cannot [provide any information], although he is pretty good today. I think they are going to continue to check and monitor him. He has some symptoms of being hit. They watch those things pretty close now. The medical team will decide everything on that. I am optimistic on it.Re: Level of play at outside linebacker from Jones and Jason Worilds:I think they are growing and doing a good job. Jason was going through what Jarvis is going through right now. He has a little bit more experience, but they are both young players. I think our outside linebacking situation with those guys and the other guys that we got, we are going to continue to build and be okay.Is that as good of a game that Worilds has played for you last week?If you look at the video and really the team record, you will see that Jason played pretty dag gone well last year. He was a young player, kind of fighting his way through it. He had a good season for us last year. He showed up on the sack, and that gets you noticed. But a lot of times it's what you do at the point of attack and the effort that you give to get the other guys around you free. Jason has always been excellent at that. He is a good, growing young player. We are glad we got him.Do you think your defense is heading in the right direction?Let's put it this way, we won the football game. That's definitely heading in the right direction.Has anything changed dramatically with the Ravens' offense?No. If you were the defending World Champions, I don't think you'd change a whole lot either. They have a great quarterback and a good corps of wide receivers that can go deep. They kind of live on that big play, outside and over the top of you. And then they have Ray Rice that keeps you honest on first and second downs. They have a nice compliment of what you need in the NFL to be successful on offense. I don't think they are going to change a lot.Is Joe Flacco one of the better deep ball passers you've seen?I would say that is a true statement. He is excellent.Re: Sean Spence:It's great [to see him back on the field]. I had a special feeling yesterday when he stepped on the field and in uniform. You know what that young man has been through, and the work that he has put in. He is going to be a success in life, and in all probability, a success in the NFL. He is a special young man.Do you have a theory as to why teams don't run the ball as well now as they did 10-15 years ago?Well, we are more of a throwing league. I think if you look at the stats, the number of times they throw versus the number of times that they run. Whatever you do the most, you are probably going to get a little bit better at. But there are a lot of great running teams still around. I don't think they run as much as they used to.Do you think that's because it's easier getting that five yards on first-down by throwing the ball?I think it's easier to throw it over somebody's head for 40 yards than it is to pound down the field three yards at a time.Teams passing more on third-and-short and teams that don't convert on third-and-short and forth-and-short, is it just easier to throw the ball now?Again, I think it's the fact that they don't run it as much as they used to. The players that they get are more skilled in pass protection. They spend more time, certainly, at pass protection, because they throw the ball more. They can still run the ball. But if there is any statistical evidence that they aren't quite as successful in that situation, my only answer would be that they don't quite run as much as they used to. I think you will find that they still make third-and-one-or-two quite often. These are big NFL players with good running backs. That would be my only answer. There is no reason why they can't. There are still very talented running backs and offensive linemen.When game planning, are you guys more aware of play-action in those situations than you used to be?**No. Everyday, we have to defend the whole field. We have always taken that approach. We have never stressed one against the other. We have to be able to hold up. We aren't in the huddle with those guys. We don't know whether they are going to run or throw it. Hopefully, we'd like to make them throw every now and then. There is a chance they might drop it. If you just have to hand it to the tailback, he's probably not going to drop it.