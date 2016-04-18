'Coaching change' for Brown on DWTS

Antonio Brown is accustomed to making adjustments on the football field, but he will have to do it on the dance floor this week on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."

Brown has performed with professional dancer Sharna Burgess the first four weeks of the season, but in a twist on the show he will dance the cha-cha with a new partner this week, Karina Smirnoff.

"It is a change," said Brown. "A new coach temporarily. It's not really hard. You are dealing with a pro dancer. They are really good teachers and instructors and making sure everything I am doing is to the best of my ability and the right way that the judges will like."

Brown got his best scores of the season a week ago when he was awarded a 35 out of 40 doing a jazz routine with Burgess on Disney night.

"It was really fun to see those scores," said Brown. "I was traveling three, four cities last week. Not a lot of time with Sharna and she was worried about how we would do. It all worked out."

Brown is hoping for similar, if not better results, tonight.