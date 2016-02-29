Clayton: 'He is the best receiver'

"They have one of the great ownership groups in the league, they have a coach players respect and will follow and is a great leader," said ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. "Then they have a quarterback who can do just about anything that you need to have done on a football field. A great leader, great team leader, tough as they come and can throw the deep ball. Can make anything happen he wants on the football field."

He isn't the only one singing the praises of the Steelers offense. Fellow ESPN analyst John Clayton is right on board.

"There is no receiving corps that is as deep as this in the National Football League," said Clayton. "It's unbelievable. You saw Sammie Coates when there were some injuries there with Antonio Brown it was like, whoa, you can see the talent there. You know how good Martavis Bryant is, big play after big play. Antonio Brown, he is the best receiver in football two years running. Le'Veon Bell has become a star. They made a great strategic signing in Le'Veon Bell."

And fear not, they aren't slighting the defense at all as both have strong expectations for what they will put on the on the field this season.

"They are so athletic, especially at the linebacker position," said Paolantonio. "They are able to make plays, sideline to sideline. They're sound in everything they do. When I watch them on tape, I see a team that tackles ferociously, takes the football away, and blocks well."

Clayton is enamored by the depth at linebacker where the Steelers boast four number one draft picks in Ryan Shazier, Ryan Shazier, Ryan Shazier and Bud Dupree, but doesn't think the talent is limited to one position.

"The one thing that is great about the defensive line, the two defensive ends are really good," said Clayton. "That is probably one of the better young tandems. (Stephon) Tuitt is so good. You know how good Cameron Heyward is.

"Four number ones at the linebacker corps; they are deep at that spot. It's just a matter of getting the second year configuration in the secondary. That thing will get done. They know the priorities and a lot of things fit."