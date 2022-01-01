Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Browns

This series began in 1950 and Pittsburgh leads this series 76-60-1 after most recently beating the Browns 27-19 in Week 8. The Browns won the first eight meetings and 16 of the first 18 games these two teams ever played. In fact, of the first 41 games Cleveland and the Steelers played, the Browns won 32. But then the 1970s arrived and the tides drastically turned. There was a stretch from December of 1972 until October of 1983 that Pittsburgh was victorious in 18 of 22 games played. After that though, Cleveland won 10 of the next 12. During a 50-game period between January of 1994 to October of 2020, Pittsburgh had winning streaks of seven games, six games, 12 games, four games, four games, and an eight-game stretch in which the Browns were only able to muster up one tie, but no wins in that period. In those 50 games, Cleveland won just seven times and lost both playoff games. The Browns and Steelers have surprisingly only played three playoff games. Pittsburgh has won two of them, but of course, the Steelers lost the most recent matchup last year.