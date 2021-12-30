Week 17 Injury Report (Browns)

The Steelers began their preparation for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, moving practice indoors at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex because of wet weather.

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, who missed Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the concussion protocol, was back on the field practicing as a full participant. Coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference that the extra day this week with the Monday night game could be beneficial for players like Freiermuth to work their way back.

Another full participant on Thursday was defensive end Chris Wormley, who missed the Chiefs game with a groin injury.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't practice on Thursday, resting still with his pectoral/right shoulder injury he has dealt with for weeks. Earlier in the day Roethlisberger spoke about Monday night potentially being his last home game at Heinz Field.

"I don't ever speak in definites or guarantees," said Roethlisberger, who is in his 18th season. "That's just not what I've ever done or who I am. But, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season that is. I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen.

"But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way this could be it."

Also not practicing on Thursday were center Kendrick Green (calf), linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), and punter Pressley Harvin III (not injury related).

Before practice, the team activated linebacker Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Allen was placed on the list on Dec. 22. Allen has played in 14 games this season.

The team also placed cornerback Arthur Maulet on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Maulet has played in all 15 games this season, starting two. He has 42 tackles, including 33 solo stops for the season. He also has a forced fumble.

The Steelers still have multiple players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, including offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive end Isaiah Buggs, linebacker Devin Bush and running back Anthony McFarland Jr.