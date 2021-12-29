Steelers vs Browns: How to watch/listen to the game

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Browns from Heinz Feild!
WATCH/STREAM
- TV coverage: Broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally in Pittsburgh on ABC (WTAE-TV)
- Game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.
- Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis), and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.
- Watch Steelers games live for free in the Steelers Official Mobile App (iOS & Android) and on Steelers.com mobile web. Primetime and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. Be sure to "Allow Location Access" if and when prompted to access the live stream. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
- Replay every game all season long with NFL Game Pass. Log in or start a 7-day FREE trial by clicking here >>>
LISTEN
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 4:15 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) and Max Starks (sideline reporter) are on the call.
- Fans nationally can listen on Westwood One with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analysis) on the call.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for mobile web and mobile app users. Desktop users may listen to this broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Play the Steelers Gameday Challenge in the Steelers Official Mobile App prior to each week's game to win prizes.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Don't forget to use #HereWeGo.
- Don't miss live pre and postgame programming on Facebook
- Watch Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
EN ESPANOL
- Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora. (Restricciones geográficas de la NFL aplican a la transmisión del juego vía la aplicación móvil de Steelers y web móvil.)
- Luis Rodríguez y Álvaro Martín serán nuestro equipo del Steelers en español este domingo. Luis está en su séptima temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Álvaro Martín está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su tercer año como comentarista de Steelers en español.
- Síguenos en Twitter e Instagram @acereros, o en la página oficial del equipo en Facebook para toda la cobertura antes, durante, y después cada partido en tu idioma.