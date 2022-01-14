Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Chiefs

Originally scheduled for a 1:00 Eastern start, this game was pushed back to a night game because of the weather. Albert Wilson caught a five-yard touchdown from Alex Smith midway through the first quarter but that was the only touchdown scored in this game. It was Chris Boswell's day, as the Steelers kicker went six for six on his field goal attempts despite blustery weather conditions. While he didn't get into the end zone, Le'Veon Bell was the driving force for Pittsburgh's offense with 30 rushing attempts for 170 yards. Bell joined Terrell Davis as the only players in NFL history to rush for at least 160 yards in back-to-back playoff games. Antonio Brown chipped in with over 100 yards receiving as well. The Steelers handled Miami before this game but went on to lose to New England 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game. New England defeated the Falcons in the Super Bowl that year.