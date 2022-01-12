Wild Card Round Injury Report (Chiefs)

The Steelers began their preparation on Wednesday for Sunday night's Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team practiced indoors at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and at a time of year when being healthy is more important than ever, for the most part the Steelers are a healthy team.

As Coach Mike Tomlin indicated in his weekly press conference, running back Najee Harris would be slow going at the start of the week. He didn't practice on Wednesday after suffering an elbow injury in the win over the Ravens this past week. Harris was able to return to the game after the injury, but the plan was for him to rest it in the early going.

"He has been aggressive in terms of the treatment," said Tomlin. "It will slow him in the beginning portions of the week, and then we'll let practice participation and how he feels be our guide as we get closer to game time."

Tomlin knows that Harris has an approach where he likes to go 110% all day, every day, and while they will manage how aggressive he is to keep him safe, it's also not bad to have a guy with that approach.

"That's a joy to be quite honest with you," said Tomlin. "I'd rather say 'whoa than sic 'em.' It's a good issue and problem to have when you have a guy that's wired the way that he's wired."

In addition, cornerback Arthur Maulet was limited in practice, still in concussion protocol.

"We'll continue with that process and let the experts be our guide in terms of his availability and his practice participation during the course of the week," said Tomlin.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) was limited, while tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) was a full participant.