Cheat Sheet: Colts vs. Steelers 

What To Watch For from Steelers Media Network Members

Matt Williamson - Co-Host of SNR Drive & Steelers Preview Show

Led by Darius Leonard, the Indianapolis defense is very active at the linebacker and safety positions. They get a lot of bodies to the football, are excellent tacklers and thrive when attacking downhill on short route concepts. It is imperative for the Steelers to expand their passing game and attack a greater portion of the field. On the other side of the ball, Indianapolis is fighting some offensive line injuries, so they could have a difficult time protecting the immobile Philip Rivers. Rivers has played well of late but has a history of turning the ball over when under duress and few teams can create that duress as well as Pittsburgh. Speaking of turnovers, it should be noted that the Colts have the NFL's best turnover differential, but Miami is the only defense in the league that creates more takeaways than the Steelers.

Mike Prisuta - Steelers Radio Network Host

The Colts' tendency has been to rush four and keep the ball from going over their heads on defense. They're betting most days that an offense can't drive the ball for distance without turning it over or otherwise making a key mistake. So I'd like to see the Steelers offense stay patient, not commit penalties, protect the football and execute. On defense, the Steelers should blanket the running backs and tight ends: Philip Rivers will go to those guys all day if it's working. He sprinkles in the occasional deep cross or deep post but for the most part he wants to make high-percentage throws quickly. It's imperative to take away his preferred targets often enough to make him uncomfortable. Also, it doesn't always have to be via a turnover, but the defense has to do a better job of not getting scored upon at a critical juncture in the fourth quarter than it has over the last three games.