Cheat Sheet: Colts vs. Steelers 

How To Watch & Listen
- Kickoff set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET; Game Coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV: Broadcast on CBS, locally on KDKA-TV
- Radio: Steelers Radio Network (WDVE, SNR in Pittsburgh)
Playoff Picture
The Steelers already clinched a playoff berth, but can clinch the AFC North Division title in Week 15 with the following outcomes:
1. PIT win OR
2. CLE loss OR
3. PIT tie + CLE tie
The Steelers (11-3) take on the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) at Heinz Field. The Browns (10-4) play at the New York Jets (1-13).
Injury Update
- The team will be without linebackers Ulysees Gilbert III (ankle), Marcus Allen (stinger), Ola Adeniyi (shoulder) and Kicker Chris Boswell for Sunday's game.
- Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. is also questionable. He didn't practice on Friday due to what was listed as an illness.
Fun Facts From NFL Research (@NFLResearch):
- Both teams will be quarterbacked by a member of the 2004 NFL Draft class. With Phillip Rivers (4th overall pick) and Ben Roethlisberger (11th overall pick) the second and third quarterbacks off the board.
- Sunday marks the seventh time Ben Roethlisberger and Phillip Rivers will square off in their careers, having split the first six matchups 3-3.
- Roethlisberger and Rivers are two of just seven quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards, after Roethlisberger joined the club in last week's matchup with the Bengals
- The two teams enter the game ranked 2nd (Steelers 25) and 3rd (Colts 24) in the league in takeaways on the season.
Last Meeting - Week 9 of 2019, Steelers 26, Colts 24
- The game featured a battle of backup quarterbacks after Colts' QB Andrew Luck retired before the start of the 2019 season and QB Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season ending injury.
- The Steelers scored their first touchdown of the game courtesy of a 96-yard pick six by S Minkah Fitzpatrick.
- Pittsburgh's special teams unit also came up big in the game; blocking an Adam Vinatieri extra point attempt in the second quarter and forcing a miss on a potential game-winning field goal attempt with 1:14 left to go in the fourth quarter.
- Steelers K Chris Boswell was the leading scorer on the day, making four field goals and two extra points.
Series History
- The Week 16 matchup between the Steelers and Colts will be the 27th regular season meeting between the two squads (32nd overall).
- Pittsburgh holds a 20-6 advantage in the series entering the game, including a 16-2 record at home.
- The Steelers are currently on a six game win-streak against the Colts with their last loss coming Nov. 9, 2008.
- Coach Mike Tomlin is 6-1 against the Colts at the helm of the Steelers.
What To Watch For from Steelers Media Network Members
Matt Williamson - Co-Host of SNR Drive & Steelers Preview Show
Led by Darius Leonard, the Indianapolis defense is very active at the linebacker and safety positions. They get a lot of bodies to the football, are excellent tacklers and thrive when attacking downhill on short route concepts. It is imperative for the Steelers to expand their passing game and attack a greater portion of the field. On the other side of the ball, Indianapolis is fighting some offensive line injuries, so they could have a difficult time protecting the immobile Philip Rivers. Rivers has played well of late but has a history of turning the ball over when under duress and few teams can create that duress as well as Pittsburgh. Speaking of turnovers, it should be noted that the Colts have the NFL's best turnover differential, but Miami is the only defense in the league that creates more takeaways than the Steelers.
Mike Prisuta - Steelers Radio Network Host
The Colts' tendency has been to rush four and keep the ball from going over their heads on defense. They're betting most days that an offense can't drive the ball for distance without turning it over or otherwise making a key mistake. So I'd like to see the Steelers offense stay patient, not commit penalties, protect the football and execute. On defense, the Steelers should blanket the running backs and tight ends: Philip Rivers will go to those guys all day if it's working. He sprinkles in the occasional deep cross or deep post but for the most part he wants to make high-percentage throws quickly. It's imperative to take away his preferred targets often enough to make him uncomfortable. Also, it doesn't always have to be via a turnover, but the defense has to do a better job of not getting scored upon at a critical juncture in the fourth quarter than it has over the last three games.
Craig Wolfley - Steelers Radio Network Color Analyst
The Steelers offense has struggled to put points on the board on their opening drives and in the first quarter. Last week against the Bengals, it took six drives before they even got a first down. They can't afford to wait that long - come out smoking! Also, I've spent time watching the Colts line on both sides of the ball. Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, DeForest Buckner, Justin Houston and Denico Autry - T-Rexes, all of them. Fortunately the Steelers have their own Tyrannosaurus trench fighters; Pouncey, DeCastro, Heyward, Watt and Tuitt. This is what Jurassic Park looks like in helmets and shoulder pads. I can't wait to see the battle of the trenches in this one!