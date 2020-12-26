Updated: Week 16 Injury Report (Colts)

UPDATE: On Saturday, Dec. 26, the Steelers downgraded kicker Chris Boswell and linebackers Marcus Allen and Ola Adeniyi to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
FRIDAY REPORT: The Steelers wrapped up their preparation for Sunday's game against the Colts, working inside at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex because of a cold, white Christmas.
The team will be without linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III on Sunday, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.
Linebackers Marcus Allen (stinger) and Ola Adeniyi (shoulder) are questionable. Allen didn't practice for the third straight day, while Adeniyi was limited after missing the last two days.
Kicker Chris Boswell, who was added to the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury, didn't practice on Friday and is questionable.
Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. is also questionable. He didn't practice on Friday due to what was listed as an illness.
Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, was a full go on Friday and isn't on the status report.
Tight end Eric Ebron, who suffered a back injury against the Bengals, running back James Conner (quadriceps) and fullback Derek Watt (concussion) were all full participants on Friday and aren't on the status report either.
The full injury report is below.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 16
Game Status
LB Marcus Allen (Stinger) - Questionable - Downgraded to OUT on 12/26
LB Ulysees Gilbert III (Ankle) - Out, placed in IR on 12/25
LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (Shoulder) - Questionable - Downgraded to OUT on 12/26
K Chris Boswell (Groin) - Questionable - Downgraded to OUT on 12/26
RB Anthony McFarland (Illness) - Questionable
Friday, December 25
QB Ben Roethlisberger (NIR) - Full
LB Marcus Allen (Stinger) - DNP
RB James Conner (Quadriceps) - Full
FB Derek Watt (Concussion) - Full
C Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) - Full
LB Ulysees Gilbert III (Ankle) - DNP
G David DeCastro (NIR) - Full
G Kevin Dotson (Shoulder) - Full
TE Eric Ebron (Back) - Full
DE Stephon Tuitt (Back) - Full
LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (Shoulder) - Limited
K Chris Boswell (Groin) - Limited
RB Anthony McFarland (Illness) - DNP
Thursday, December 24
QB Ben Roethlisberger (NIR) - Full
LB Marcus Allen (Stinger) - DNP
RB James Conner (Quadriceps) - Full
FB Derek Watt (Concussion) - Full
C Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) - Full
LB Ulysees Gilbert III (Ankle) - DNP
G David DeCastro (NIR) - Full
G Kevin Dotson (Shoulder) - Full
TE Eric Ebron (Back) - Full
DE Stephon Tuitt (Back) - DNP
LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (Shoulder) - DNP
K Chris Boswell (Groin) - Limited
Wednesday, December 23
QB Ben Roethlisberger (NIR) - DNP
LB Marcus Allen (Stinger) - DNP
RB James Conner (Quadriceps) - Full
FB Derek Watt (Concussion) - Full
C Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) - DNP
LB Ulysees Gilbert III (Ankle) - DNP
G David DeCastro (NIR) - DNP
G Kevin Dotson (Shoulder) - Full
TE Eric Ebron (Back) - DNP
DE Stephon Tuitt (Back) - DNP
LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (Shoulder) - DNP
Indianapolis Colts Participation/Injury Report, Week 16
Game Status
T Anthony Costanzo (Knee/Ankle) - Questionable
WR Marcus Johnson (Quadriceps) - Out
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (Ankle) - Questionable
T Braden Smith (NIR) - Out
Friday, December 25
DT/DE Denico Autry (NIR) - Full
DT DeForest Buckner (Ankle) - Limited
TE Trey Burton (NIR) - Full
T Anthony Costanzo (Knee/Ankle) - DNP
DE Justin Houston (NIR) - Full
WR Marcus Johnson (Quadriceps) - DNP
QB Phillip Rivers (Toe) - Full
TE Mo Alie-Cox (Knee) - DNP
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (Ankle) - Full
G/C Quenten Nelson (Back) - Full
TE Jack Doyle (Quadriceps) - Full
S Julian Blackmon (NIR) - DNP
WR T.Y. Hilton (NIR) - DNP
LB Darius Leonard (NIR) - DNP
CB Kenny Moore II (NIR) - DNP
T Braden Smith (NIR) - DNP
DE Kemoko Turay (NIR) - DNP
Thursday, December 24
TE Jack Doyle (Quadriceps) - DNP
WR Marcus Johnson (Quadriceps) - DNP
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (Ankle) - DNP
DT DeForest Buckner (Ankle) - Limited
T Anthony Costanzo (Knee/Ankle) - Limited
TE Mo Alie-Cox (Knee) - Full
DT/DE Denico Autry (NIR) - Full
TE Trey Burton (NIR) - Full
DE Justin Houston (NIR) - Full
G/C Quenten Nelson (Back) - Full
QB Phillip Rivers (Toe) - Full
Wednesday, December 23
DT/DE Denico Autry (NIR) - DNP
DT DeForest Buckner (Ankle) - DNP
TE Trey Burton (NIR) - DNP
T Anthony Castonzo (Knee) - DNP
DE Justin Houston (NIR) - DNP
WR Marcus Johnson (Quadriceps) - DNP
QB Phillip Rivers (Toe) - DNP
TE Mo Alie-Cox (Knee) - Limited
DE Al-Quadin Muhammed (Ankle) - Limtied
C/G Quenton Nelson (Back) - Limited