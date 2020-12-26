Updated: Week 16 Injury Report (Colts)

UPDATE: On Saturday, Dec. 26, the Steelers downgraded kicker Chris Boswell and linebackers Marcus Allen and Ola Adeniyi to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

FRIDAY REPORT: The Steelers wrapped up their preparation for Sunday's game against the Colts, working inside at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex because of a cold, white Christmas.

The team will be without linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III on Sunday, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Linebackers Marcus Allen (stinger) and Ola Adeniyi (shoulder) are questionable. Allen didn't practice for the third straight day, while Adeniyi was limited after missing the last two days.

Kicker Chris Boswell, who was added to the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury, didn't practice on Friday and is questionable.

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. is also questionable. He didn't practice on Friday due to what was listed as an illness.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, was a full go on Friday and isn't on the status report.

Tight end Eric Ebron, who suffered a back injury against the Bengals, running back James Conner (quadriceps) and fullback Derek Watt (concussion) were all full participants on Friday and aren't on the status report either.