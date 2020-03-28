Change of course in Baltimore

CINCINNATI: The Bengals came up with one of the more intriguing moves in the division when they reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Ravens inside linebacker Josh Bynes as an unrestricted free agent.

Bynes, 30, is a former undrafted rookie out of Auburn who had one sack and two interceptions in 12 games with Baltimore in 2019. He only has four-and-a-half career sacks and four interceptions in stints with the Ravens, Lions, Cardinals and Ravens again since 2011. But the Baltimore defense started coming together last season after Bynes rejoined the team in Week Five (following losses at Kansas City and against Cleveland in which the Ravens surrendered a combined 333 rushing yards while falling to 2-2).

Bynes, a veteran of Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens at the conclusion of the 2012 season, is projected to provide stability in the middle of the Cincinnati defense and mentor the linebackers.

"As far as being a leader and setting a tone, I think it comes from the sense of being underrated," Bynes told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "I had to prove myself in the league. I've had ups and downs, even last year when I didn't play the first part of the year.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity in Cincinnati. It feels great to be wanted."

The Tyler Eifert era came to an end when the Bengals' first-round tight end in 2013 agreed to terms with the Jaguars. Eifert played in all 16 games last season but in a limited capacity (45 percent of the offensive snaps) in the wake of appearing in just 14 games combined over the previous three campaigns due to injury.