Transactions

Canaday signed; Nix released

Mar 18, 2020 at 04:20 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

For the past three years Kameron Canaday has consistently done a job that doesn't get a lot of attention. And he has done it without fail.

That is why the long snapper, who was a restricted free agent, was signed to a two-year contract.

Canaday signed with the Steelers in February 2017, but was released on May 5 after the team drafted Colin Holba in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was re-signed on May 30, and then won the job in the preseason and training camp and has been the team's long snapper since.

Canaday was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2016. He played in the first three games of the season for the Cardinals in 2016, before being released.

That isn't the only move the team made as they also terminated the contract of fullback Roosevelt Nix.

Nix, who entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014, has been with the Steelers since the 2015 season. Nix played in 60 games over five seasons, starting 10 of them. He was named to the 2018 Pro Bowl after being one of the lead blockers for Le'Veon Bell in the Steelers' ground game. Nix, who was used heavily on special teams throughout his career, played in only three games in 2019 while dealing with injuries.

