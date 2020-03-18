Canaday signed; Nix released

For the past three years Kameron Canaday has consistently done a job that doesn't get a lot of attention. And he has done it without fail.

That is why the long snapper, who was a restricted free agent, was signed to a two-year contract.

Canaday signed with the Steelers in February 2017, but was released on May 5 after the team drafted Colin Holba in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was re-signed on May 30, and then won the job in the preseason and training camp and has been the team's long snapper since.

Canaday was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2016. He played in the first three games of the season for the Cardinals in 2016, before being released.

That isn't the only move the team made as they also terminated the contract of fullback Roosevelt Nix.