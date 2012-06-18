Camp practice schedule announced

For fans interested in spending a day watching the Steelers go through a training camp practice on the campus of Saint Vincent College, there will be 15 chances to do that this summer, including three straight weekends. And as always, there is no charge for parking or admission.

The Steelers will hold their entire training camp at Saint Vincent College for the 47th consecutive summer – the team split time between there and the University of Rhode Island in 1966 – with players due to report on Wednesday, July 25.

The first practice to be open to the public will be on Friday, July 27, with that session being in helmets and shorts. All of the other practices to be open to the public are scheduled to be in pads.

The weekends where fans will be able to watch the Steelers practice on campus are July 28-29, Aug. 4-5, and Aug. 11-12. The team's annual night practice will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 at Latrobe Stadium.

The following is a complete list of practices open to the public during the Steelers' 2012 training camp: