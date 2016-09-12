By the Numbers: Williams rumbles for 143

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the regular season opener against the Washington Redskins.
143
What better place to start than with the Steleers Digest Player of the Week, Le'Veon Bell? Williams made quite an impression, logging a whopping 143 rushing yards on 26 attempts with two touchdowns. His longest run was a 17-yard rumble in the third quarter. All of this made for a 5.5 yards per carry average. Not too shabby.
112.4
What do you have to do to achieve a 112.4 QB rating? Well, you could start by completing 27 of your 37 pass attempts for 300 passing yards and three touchdowns and a single interception. That's exactly what QB Ben Roethlisberger did on Monday Night Football.
126
Eight of Roethlisberger's 27 pass completions were hauled in by No. 84 himself, WR Antonio Brown - and they were a VERY productive eight receptions, resulting in 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
1
Since we're on the topic of wide receivers, let's take a moment to congratulate Eli Rogers on his first NFL touchdown. The ball bounced around on a deflection, but Rogers reacted quickly and snagged it out of the air.
3
The air attack isn't risk free, though. Steelers at Redskins contained three interceptions, one by the Redskins and two by the Steelers. Washington CB Bashaud Breeland picked off Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter on a deflected pass, but then it was the Steelers' turn. LBs Ryan Shazier and William Gay added a tally to the Steelers' INT column on the stat sheet.
50
It wasn't just that INT which made Ryan Shazier's day so productive. No. 50 finished second on the team with six total tackles (5 solo, i assist), the aforementioned INT, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.
64-30
Game action from Week 1 against the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.
The Steelers offense was 9-for-14 on third down, a 64% success rate. Compare that to the Redskins' 3-for-10 (30%) third down efficiency.
100
If you thought 64% was impressive, then consider this. The Steelers went for it on fourth down twice. They converted both times for a 100% success rate.
100
The other 100% success rates: Steelers were 3-for-3 in the Red Zone AND 1-for-1 in Goal to Go situations.
61
P Jordan Berry punted twice and averaged 45 yards per punt, but the impressive part was his longest punt, a booming 61-yarder.
8
K Chris Boswell continued his winning ways, connecting on all five of his extra point attempts and a 46-yard field goal. Boswell accounted for eight of the Steelers' 38 points.