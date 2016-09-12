By the Numbers: Williams rumbles for 143

Eight of Roethlisberger's 27 pass completions were hauled in by No. 84 himself, WR Antonio Brown - and they were a VERY productive eight receptions, resulting in 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Since we're on the topic of wide receivers, let's take a moment to congratulate Eli Rogers on his first NFL touchdown. The ball bounced around on a deflection, but Rogers reacted quickly and snagged it out of the air.

The air attack isn't risk free, though. Steelers at Redskins contained three interceptions, one by the Redskins and two by the Steelers. Washington CB Bashaud Breeland picked off Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter on a deflected pass, but then it was the Steelers' turn. LBs Ryan Shazier and William Gay added a tally to the Steelers' INT column on the stat sheet.

It wasn't just that INT which made Ryan Shazier's day so productive. No. 50 finished second on the team with six total tackles (5 solo, i assist), the aforementioned INT, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.