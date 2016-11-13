By the Numbers: Fans set a Steelers' record

Nov 13, 2016 at 01:14 PM

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

67,737

Steelers Nation set a new Steelers home game attendance record, with the official attendance logged at 67,737 on a sunny November day in Pittsburgh.

75

It took just 75 seconds for all 67,000 fans to make some noise. LB Anthony Chickillo hit Dallas QB Dak Prescott to force a fumble. LB Ryan Shazier dove on the ball to stop the Cowboys' first drive and hand the offense the ball.

9

In addition to that fumble recovery, Shazier finished with a team-leading 9 tackles (4 solo, 5 assists) and one tackle for loss.

12

LB Anthony Chickillo and DE Stephon Tuitt each finished the game with one sack. Chickillo's sack was the aforementioned strip-sack of Prescott. Tuitt's sack was a half step away from being the half sack that tied William Gay with Jason Gildon for most career sacks in franchise history. In the end, it was credited as a solo sack by Tuitt. Both Chickillo's sack and Tuitt's sack resulted in a loss of 12 yards.

125.4

Big Ben returned to form this week, completing 37 of his 46 attempts for 408 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a final quarterback rating of 125.4

154

14 of Roethilsberger's passes were directed at WR Antonio Brown. Brown finished with an impressive 154 receiving yards and 1 of Ben's 3 touchdowns.

26

Le'Veon Bell was also a major contributor on offense, adding 134 yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns - 1 in the air and 1 on the ground.

Game action from Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

