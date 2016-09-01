By the Numbers: Dangerfield, Fort go on a tackling spree

There was quite a bit happening even before kickoff, mainly the 21-minute delay to kickoff due to severe storms. Eventually, though, kickoff was rescheduled for 7:51 p.m. Eastern Time and the show went on. Because it must.

7, 11, 22, 23, 26, 34, 48, 50, 53, 66, 73, 77, 84, 91, 92, 94, 95, 97

The jersey numbers of some big names on the starting lineup who did not play a single snap in the preseason finale.

45:09

It took a while for the Steelers to get on the scoreboard. 45 minutes and 9 seconds of game play, to be exact. The scoring drought ended when RB Daryl Richardson broke through for a 1-yard touchdown run.

269