By the Numbers: Dangerfield, Fort go on a tackling spree

Sep 01, 2016 at 04:33 PM

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

There was quite a bit happening even before kickoff, mainly the 21-minute delay to kickoff due to severe storms. Eventually, though, kickoff was rescheduled for 7:51 p.m. Eastern Time and the show went on. Because it must.

7, 11, 22, 23, 26, 34, 48, 50, 53, 66, 73, 77, 84, 91, 92, 94, 95, 97

The jersey numbers of some big names on the starting lineup who did not play a single snap in the preseason finale.

45:09

It took a while for the Steelers to get on the scoreboard. 45 minutes and 9 seconds of game play, to be exact. The scoring drought ended when RB Daryl Richardson broke through for a 1-yard touchdown run.

269

The Steelers defense held the Panthers to exactly 0 touchdowns, forcing Panthers K Graham Gano to work harder than usual. Gano attempted field goals of 47, 42, 28, 41, 22, 44, and 45 yards for a grand total of 269 yards worth of field goal attempts.

26

RB Daryl Richardson rushed to the left and raced ahead for a 26-yard gain, the longest offensive play of the game for the Steelers. Richardson also logged the team's second-longest offensive play, a 15-yard rush in the second quarter.

10 x 2

S Jordan Dangerfield and LB L.J. Fort tied for the team lead with 10 tackles each. Dangerfield logged 5 solo tackles and 5 assists, while Fort completed 3 solo tackles and 7 assists. Together they accounted for 22% of the team's 90 total tackles.

3

The Steelers defense was credited with three sacks. LB Arthur Moats was responsible for 1.5 of those sacks for a loss of 14.5 yards, LB Anthony Chickillo logged 1 for a 7-yard loss, and DT Javon Hargrave was credited with a half sack for a loss of 1.5 yards.

0

That's the number of games left in the 2016 preseason. See you September 12 for Steelers at Redskins on Monday Night Football!

