By the Numbers: Big Ben's Big Day

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
178
Leading up to Week 4, the main storyline was the return of RB Le'Veon Bell. He certainly did not disappoint. Bell touched the ball 23 times. On the ground, Bell was an 18-carry, 144-yard force, averaging a jaw-dropping 8 yards per carry. Through the air, he snagged 5 passes for another 34 yards, giving him 178 yards from scrimmage for the day. Welcome back, Bell.
5
Big Ben had a Big Day. Ben Roethlisberger completed 22 of his 27 pass attempts to 9 different receivers for an even 300 yards. 5 of those 22 completions resulted in touchdown celebrations. Rothlisberger's longest pass came in the first quarter when Sammie Coates made a 47-yard grab. "What was his quarterback rating?" you ask - 152.5
6 x 20
6 different Steelers logged gains of 20 yards or longer. Here they are, including the number of yards gained on their longest play:
- WR Sammie Coates (47)
- WR Antonio Brown (38)
- WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (31)
- WR Markus Wheaton (30)
- TE David Johnson (26)
- RB Le'Veon Bell (44)
Honorable mention in this category goes to TE Xavier Grimble (19), who just barely missed making the list.
16
Chiefs QB Alex Smith saw a lot of DE Cameron Heyward. Heyward finished the game with 3.0 sacks, totaling 16 yards in losses for the Chiefs offense. Heyward also tipped one of Smith's passes at the line, which led to a Ryan Shazier interception.
2
Speaking of that INT, let's talk turnovers. In addition LB Jarvis Jones' interception (which came oh so close to becoming a Pick-6), DE Stephon Tuitt forced a 1st quarter fumble, which was recovered by CB Stephon Tuitt.
14
Guess how many Steelers points resulted from those turnovers...14.
15
Today's leading tackler - for both teams - goes in a landslide victory to LB Vince Williams, who managed to get himself involved in 15 tackles, including one of the Steelers' 4 sacks. 13 of those were solo tackles, and 2 were assists. The No. 2 tackler for the game was DE LB Ryan Shazier with 8 total tackles
91
Halftime - Congratulations to Steelers legend Kevin Greene, who was officially presented with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring during a halftime ceremony. Greene was treated to a standing ovation from over 61,000 fans, plus live performance of "Renegade" by Styx. The band then turned the song over to the big screen, as the entire audience watched some of Kevin Greene's hard-hitting highlights accompanied. Congratulations, No. 91.
5
Sure, we already had a stat for 5, but this one had a second meaning. Five different Steelers players scored touchdowns against the Chiefs - RB Le'Veon Bell (1), WR Antonio Brown (2), TE Jesse James (1), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (1), and WR Markus Wheaton (1).
15:05
That's how long it took for Antonio Brown to catch a non-touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger. Prior to that catch on the second play of the second quarter, Brown had hauled in two touchdown passes. The reception that broke the streak was an 18-yarder.
Game action from Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.