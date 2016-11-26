 Skip to main content
By the Numbers: 4 TDs and 2 goal line stands

Nov 25, 2016 at 11:00 PM

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

146

You might think this is Le'Veon Bell's total rushing yards, but you would be just slightly off - more on that later. 146.0 was Ben Roethlisberger's jaw-dropping quarterback rating. What goes into a 146.0 rating? 14 completions on 20 attempts for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns.

0

Big Ben's sack total was the same as the number of interceptions he threw - 0. Credit the offensive line with a solid performance at the line of scrimmage.

3

Back to those touchdowns. All three of Roethlisberger's touchdown passes went to Antonio Brown.

142

The fourth Steelers touchdown was a 5-yard run around the left edge by Bell, who galloped for 120 rushing yards on 23 attempts. That works out to 5.2 yards per carry. Oh, and he also tacked on 22 receiving yards on 4 receptions, bringing Bell's scrimmage yards total to 142.

2

Time to give the defense some love. The Steelers defense posted 2 major stands on 4th-and-goal which involved touchdown-saving tackles from the safeties. The first came in the second quarter when rookie Sean Davis broke coverage to stop a diving Scott Tolzien from crossing the goal line on a quarterback rush. The second came on the Colts' next possession when Mike Mitchell did the exact same thing, stopping Tolzien on another quarterback rush.

22 & 23

The defense also came up with two turnovers, both of them interceptions. Mitchell snagged the first INT on the Steelers 10-yard line and returned it 26 yards in the fourth quarter.  William Gay logged his interception on the Colts' very next possession. Gay nearly created a third turnover on the first play of the game, logging a 10-yard strip-sack of Tolzien, which Tolzien was able to recover.

3

Three Steelers sacks went into the stats book this Thanksgiving. William Gay extended his all-time franchise sack record, but he wasn't the only one. Javon Hargrave logged a sack for the second consecutive game and Gay started off the game with the aforementioned strip-sack.

67

We saw Ladarius Green make some significant plays against the Colts, too. No. 89 caught two passes for 35 and 32 yards for a total of 67 receiving yards. Both of Green's catches occurred just a few snaps prior to a Roethlisberger-Brown touchdown pass.

