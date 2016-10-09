By the Numbers: 3 plays to pay dirt

It took just three offensive plays for the Steelers to take the football to pay dirt. QB Ben Roethlisberger launched a pass to WR Sammie Coates, who hauled it in for a 72-yard touchdown catch. It was the longest offensive play of the game.

124.4

How do you follow a 5-touchdown performance in Week 4? Throw 4 more in Week 5. QB Ben Roethlisberger went 34-for-47 for 380 yards and four touchdowns. One of those touchdowns turned out to be Big Ben's longest completion of the game - that 72-yarder to Sammie Coates. Oh, and Ben Roethlisberger's quarterback rating was once again well above 100, checking in at 124.4.

33

WR Antonio Brown finished the game with 78 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 catches, but that doesn't take into account his special teams contributions. Following a 52-yard punt from the Jets, Antonio Brown made a break for it, and made it 33 yards for his longest return of the day.

98

Foro the second consecutive game, No. 98 topped both teams in total tackles. LB Vince Williams logged 8 solo tackles (one of which was a sack) and 1 assist for a 9-tackle day at the office.

14

That's the differential in first downs between the Steelers (30) and the Jets (16) in Week 5. The overwhelming majority of the Steelers' first downs came through the air - 23. Surprisingly, 4 of the 30 first downs came on New York Jets penalties.