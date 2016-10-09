By the Numbers: 3 plays to pay dirt

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.
3
It took just three offensive plays for the Steelers to take the football to pay dirt. QB Ben Roethlisberger launched a pass to WR Sammie Coates, who hauled it in for a 72-yard touchdown catch. It was the longest offensive play of the game.
124.4
How do you follow a 5-touchdown performance in Week 4? Throw 4 more in Week 5. QB Ben Roethlisberger went 34-for-47 for 380 yards and four touchdowns. One of those touchdowns turned out to be Big Ben's longest completion of the game - that 72-yarder to Sammie Coates. Oh, and Ben Roethlisberger's quarterback rating was once again well above 100, checking in at 124.4.
33
WR Antonio Brown finished the game with 78 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 catches, but that doesn't take into account his special teams contributions. Following a 52-yard punt from the Jets, Antonio Brown made a break for it, and made it 33 yards for his longest return of the day.
98
Foro the second consecutive game, No. 98 topped both teams in total tackles. LB Vince Williams logged 8 solo tackles (one of which was a sack) and 1 assist for a 9-tackle day at the office.
14
That's the differential in first downs between the Steelers (30) and the Jets (16) in Week 5. The overwhelming majority of the Steelers' first downs came through the air - 23. Surprisingly, 4 of the 30 first downs came on New York Jets penalties.
100%
Game action from Week 5 against the New York Jets.
K Chris Boswell was responsible for 7 of the Steelers' 31 points. He was a perfect 100% on his 5 kick attempts, 4-for-4 on extra points and 1-for-1 on field goals.
3
While we're on the specialists, let's take a moment to appreciate the fact that P Jordan Berry landed all three of his punts inside the Jets' 20-yard line.
5
Here's a stat that tells the story of the game. The Steelers defense forced a punt on 5 consecutive Jets possessions in the second half. The Jets had 6 total possessions in that half. What happened on the 6th? A turnover on downs leading to the Steelers' victory formation.
1934
Well, folks. That's the last time you'll see the Steelers' 1934 Throwback Uniforms in action. In their five seasons of use, the 1934 Throwbacks logged a 4-2 record. The wins came in 2012 against Washington, in 2014 vs. Detroit, in 2014 vs. Indianpolis, and in 2016 vs. the New York Jets. The losses came in 2012 vs. Baltimore and in 2015 vs. Cincinnati.