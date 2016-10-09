By the Numbers: 3 plays to pay dirt

Oct 09, 2016 at 10:30 AM

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.

3

It took just three offensive plays for the Steelers to take the football to pay dirt. QB Ben Roethlisberger launched a pass to WR Sammie Coates, who hauled it in for a 72-yard touchdown catch. It was the longest offensive play of the game.

124.4

How do you follow a 5-touchdown performance in Week 4? Throw 4 more in Week 5.  QB Ben Roethlisberger went 34-for-47 for 380 yards and four touchdowns. One of those touchdowns turned out to be Big Ben's longest completion of the game - that 72-yarder to Sammie Coates. Oh, and Ben Roethlisberger's quarterback rating was once again well above 100, checking in at 124.4.

33

WR Antonio Brown finished the game with 78 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 catches, but that doesn't take into account his special teams contributions. Following a 52-yard punt from the Jets, Antonio Brown made a break for it, and made it 33 yards for his longest return of the day.

98

Foro the second consecutive game, No. 98 topped both teams in total tackles. LB Vince Williams logged 8 solo tackles (one of which was a sack) and 1 assist for a 9-tackle day at the office.

14

That's the differential in first downs between the Steelers (30) and the Jets (16) in Week 5. The overwhelming majority of the Steelers' first downs came through the air - 23. Surprisingly, 4 of the 30 first downs came on New York Jets penalties.

100%

GAME PHOTOS: Week 5 vs. New York Jets

Game action from Week 5 against the New York Jets.

No Title
1 / 114
No Title
2 / 114
No Title
3 / 114
No Title
4 / 114
No Title
5 / 114
No Title
6 / 114
No Title
7 / 114
No Title
8 / 114
No Title
9 / 114
No Title
10 / 114
No Title
11 / 114
No Title
12 / 114
No Title
13 / 114
No Title
14 / 114
No Title
15 / 114
No Title
16 / 114
No Title
17 / 114
No Title
18 / 114
No Title
19 / 114
No Title
20 / 114
No Title
21 / 114
No Title
22 / 114
No Title
23 / 114
No Title
24 / 114
No Title
25 / 114
No Title
26 / 114
No Title
27 / 114
No Title
28 / 114
No Title
29 / 114
No Title
30 / 114
No Title
31 / 114
No Title
32 / 114
No Title
33 / 114
No Title
34 / 114
No Title
35 / 114
No Title
36 / 114
No Title
37 / 114
No Title
38 / 114
No Title
39 / 114
No Title
40 / 114
No Title
41 / 114
No Title
42 / 114
No Title
43 / 114
No Title
44 / 114
No Title
45 / 114
No Title
46 / 114
No Title
47 / 114
No Title
48 / 114
No Title
49 / 114
No Title
50 / 114
No Title
51 / 114
No Title
52 / 114
No Title
53 / 114
No Title
54 / 114
No Title
55 / 114
No Title
56 / 114
No Title
57 / 114
No Title
58 / 114
No Title
59 / 114
No Title
60 / 114
No Title
61 / 114
No Title
62 / 114
No Title
63 / 114
No Title
64 / 114
No Title
65 / 114
No Title
66 / 114
No Title
67 / 114
No Title
68 / 114
No Title
69 / 114
No Title
70 / 114
No Title
71 / 114
No Title
72 / 114
No Title
73 / 114
No Title
74 / 114
No Title
75 / 114
No Title
76 / 114
No Title
77 / 114
No Title
78 / 114
No Title
79 / 114
No Title
80 / 114
No Title
81 / 114
No Title
82 / 114
No Title
83 / 114
No Title
84 / 114
No Title
85 / 114
No Title
86 / 114
No Title
87 / 114
No Title
88 / 114
No Title
89 / 114
No Title
90 / 114
No Title
91 / 114
No Title
92 / 114
No Title
93 / 114
No Title
94 / 114
No Title
95 / 114
No Title
96 / 114
No Title
97 / 114
No Title
98 / 114
No Title
99 / 114
No Title
100 / 114
No Title
101 / 114
No Title
102 / 114
No Title
103 / 114
No Title
104 / 114
No Title
105 / 114
No Title
106 / 114
No Title
107 / 114
No Title
108 / 114
No Title
109 / 114
No Title
110 / 114
No Title
111 / 114
No Title
112 / 114
No Title
113 / 114
No Title
114 / 114
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

K Chris Boswell was responsible for 7 of the Steelers' 31 points. He was a perfect 100% on his 5 kick attempts, 4-for-4 on extra points and 1-for-1 on field goals.

3

While we're on the specialists, let's take a moment to appreciate the fact that P Jordan Berry landed all three of his punts inside the Jets' 20-yard line.

5

Here's a stat that tells the story of the game. The Steelers defense forced a punt on 5 consecutive Jets possessions in the second half. The Jets had 6 total possessions in that half. What happened on the 6th? A turnover on downs leading to the Steelers' victory formation.

1934

Well, folks. That's the last time you'll see the Steelers' 1934 Throwback Uniforms in action. In their five seasons of use, the 1934 Throwbacks logged a 4-2 record. The wins came in 2012 against Washington, in 2014 vs. Detroit, in 2014 vs. Indianpolis, and in 2016 vs. the New York Jets. The losses came in 2012 vs. Baltimore and in 2015 vs. Cincinnati.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Browns

The Steelers take on the Browns at Acrisure Stadium

news

Tomlin on MVP, 'the streak', Deshaun, Myles

'He drinks the Kool-Aid that is Pittsburgh, Pa., he's a Steeler, he teaches it to the young guys'

news

Asked and Answered: Jan. 8

Pickett has shown nice progress, but his stats are lacking for Rookie of the Year consideration

news

Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Browns

Get up to speed on the Steelers Week 18 matchup with the Browns

Advertising