By the Numbers: 13 minutes tells the story

Oct 16, 2016 at 10:08 AM

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

60

It was his lone rush of the game that put the Steelers on the scoreboard in the first quarter. Wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey went 60 yards for the team's first and only rushing touchdown of the game.

23

The other Steelers touchdown was a 23-yard pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to freshly-promoted wide receiver Landry Jones, who made a nice catch in the corner of the end zone.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 6 at Miami Dolphins

Game action from Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

177

The Dolphins defense was able to hold the Steelers offense to just 297 total yards of offense, while the Steelers defense allowed 474 yards of Dolphins offense. That's a 177-yard win in that category for the Miami Dolphins.

13

One reason for the large difference in total offensive yards was time of possession. The Dolphins had the football in their control for 36:30, a full 13 minutes longer than the Steelers' 23:30.

44

Rookie linebacker Tyler Matakevich led the Steelers defense with 8 combined tackles - 6 solo and 2 assists.

93

Defensive tackle Vince Williams made his presence known in the Dolphins' first drive of the second half, blocking a 24-yard Miami field goal attempt.

10

Ben Roethlisberger threw 2 interceptions against Miami, resulting in 10 points, a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run by Miami running back Jay Ajayi.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

