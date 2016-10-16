By the Numbers: 13 minutes tells the story

177

The Dolphins defense was able to hold the Steelers offense to just 297 total yards of offense, while the Steelers defense allowed 474 yards of Dolphins offense. That's a 177-yard win in that category for the Miami Dolphins.

13

One reason for the large difference in total offensive yards was time of possession. The Dolphins had the football in their control for 36:30, a full 13 minutes longer than the Steelers' 23:30.

44

Rookie linebacker Tyler Matakevich led the Steelers defense with 8 combined tackles - 6 solo and 2 assists.

93

Defensive tackle Vince Williams made his presence known in the Dolphins' first drive of the second half, blocking a 24-yard Miami field goal attempt.

10