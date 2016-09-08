Bradshaw: 'Ben has amazing talent'

"I would rate Ben right on top of the list, ahead of (Tom) Brady for sure and anybody else, (Philip) Rivers, Eli (Manning). He is big, strong, and poised," said Bradshaw.

"I would start with the most important thing a quarterback has to be, poised. If you panic in that pocket you are no good. I don't care what else is there, you have to be poised.

"Ben has amazing talent, strong arm, strong guy, big in big games, clutch throws, makes somethings happen. I have always admired him. I have the greatest respect for the job he has done and how he handles himself as a professional.

"The offense they are running is just amazing. The job he does and how he stands in there is impressive. It's been years of solid, exceptional quarterback play. He could have been the MVP in the league last year if he would have stayed healthy. I am not saying this because I am a Steeler and trying to suck up to anybody. I am just telling you he is special, different.