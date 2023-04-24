Transactions

Presented by

Boykin signed to one-year contract

Apr 24, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed receiver Miles Boykin to a one-year contract. Boykin originally joined the Steelers in April of 2022 when he was claimed off waivers.

Boykin played in 16 games in 2022, starting one. He had only two receptions for 11 yards but was a special teams standout. Boykin had 10 tackles, including a team-high nine solo tackles and one assist.

Boykin spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his three seasons in Baltimore, he pulled in 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, while playing in 40 games with 24 starts. He saw the majority of his playing time in 2019 and 2020, also blocking on offense and playing special teams. In 2021 he was hampered by a hamstring injury, spending time on the Reserve/Injured List and playing in just eight games, mainly on special teams. He had only one catch for six yards.

One of the things that made Boykin smile when he joined the other side of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry was having 'Renegade' play in his favor.

"On the other side, when that plays you can't hear a dang thing because it's so loud," said Boykin. "I could not stand that song. I wouldn't look at the board. I would do anything but look. I would try and relax because it gets so hyped when they played it.

"On this side it's exciting because it gets you so pumped up. They usually do it right before kickoff, so I am amped, ready to run down there. I love 'Renegade' now."

PHOTOS: Miles Boykin 2022 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers WR Miles Boykin from the 2022 season

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 32-25. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 32-25. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Lions 19-9. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Lions 19-9. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Brad Young / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Brad Young / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Brad Young/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14.(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14.(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: RECEIVING

Receptions:   
4 at Houston Texans, Sep 20, 2020
3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 13, 2020
3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 29, 2019

Receiving Yards:   
55 at Seattle Seahawks, Oct 20, 2019
54 at Los Angeles Rams, Nov 25, 2019
43 at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021

Receiving Average:   
12.3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 13, 2020
10.7 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 29, 2019
9.5 at Houston Texans, Sep 20, 2020

Longest Receptions:   
50 at Seattle Seahawks, Oct 20, 2019
43t at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021
39 at Los Angeles Rams, Nov 25, 2019
38t vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec 08, 2020
25 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 13, 2020

Receiving TDs:   
1 at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021
1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec 20, 2020

All-Purpose Yards:   
55 at Seattle Seahawks, Oct 20, 2019
54 at Los Angeles Rams, Nov 25, 2019
43 at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021

Special Teams Tackles:   
2 vs. New England Patriots, Sep 18, 2022
2 at Cincinnati Bengals, Sep 11, 2022

Most TDs:
1 at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021
1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec 20, 2020
5 more at 1

Miscellaneous Tackles:   
1 at Washington Commanders, Oct 04, 2020

Related Content

news

Steelers acquire Robinson II via trade

The Steelers acquired receiver Allen Robinson II in a trade with the Rams

news

Steelers sign Muse; claim Mann

The Steelers signed linebacker Tanner Muse and claimed Braden Mann off waivers

news

Watts signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent defensive lineman Armon Watts to a one-year contract

news

Steelers sign Fehoko, Neal

The Steelers signed nose tackle Breiden Fehoko and safety Keanu Neal

news

Steelers sign Gentry, Kazee

The Steelers kept two of their own by signing Zach Gentry and Damontae Kazee

news

Clark signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark

news

Seumalo signed to three-year contact

The Steelers signed free agent guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year contract

news

Pierre signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback James Pierre to a one-year contract

news

Ogunjobi signed to three-year contract

The Steelers are keeping defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in the black and gold

news

Roberts signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract

news

Peterson signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract

Advertising