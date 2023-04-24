Boykin signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Miles Boykin to a one-year contract. Boykin originally joined the Steelers in April of 2022 when he was claimed off waivers.

Boykin played in 16 games in 2022, starting one. He had only two receptions for 11 yards but was a special teams standout. Boykin had 10 tackles, including a team-high nine solo tackles and one assist.

Boykin spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his three seasons in Baltimore, he pulled in 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, while playing in 40 games with 24 starts. He saw the majority of his playing time in 2019 and 2020, also blocking on offense and playing special teams. In 2021 he was hampered by a hamstring injury, spending time on the Reserve/Injured List and playing in just eight games, mainly on special teams. He had only one catch for six yards.

One of the things that made Boykin smile when he joined the other side of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry was having 'Renegade' play in his favor.

"On the other side, when that plays you can't hear a dang thing because it's so loud," said Boykin. "I could not stand that song. I wouldn't look at the board. I would do anything but look. I would try and relax because it gets so hyped when they played it.