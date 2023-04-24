Boykin signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Miles Boykin to a one-year contract. Boykin originally joined the Steelers in April of 2022 when he was claimed off waivers.
Boykin played in 16 games in 2022, starting one. He had only two receptions for 11 yards but was a special teams standout. Boykin had 10 tackles, including a team-high nine solo tackles and one assist.
Boykin spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In his three seasons in Baltimore, he pulled in 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, while playing in 40 games with 24 starts. He saw the majority of his playing time in 2019 and 2020, also blocking on offense and playing special teams. In 2021 he was hampered by a hamstring injury, spending time on the Reserve/Injured List and playing in just eight games, mainly on special teams. He had only one catch for six yards.
One of the things that made Boykin smile when he joined the other side of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry was having 'Renegade' play in his favor.
"On the other side, when that plays you can't hear a dang thing because it's so loud," said Boykin. "I could not stand that song. I wouldn't look at the board. I would do anything but look. I would try and relax because it gets so hyped when they played it.
"On this side it's exciting because it gets you so pumped up. They usually do it right before kickoff, so I am amped, ready to run down there. I love 'Renegade' now."
Take a look at photographs of Steelers WR Miles Boykin from the 2022 season
SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: RECEIVING
Receptions:
4 at Houston Texans, Sep 20, 2020
3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 13, 2020
3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 29, 2019
Receiving Yards:
55 at Seattle Seahawks, Oct 20, 2019
54 at Los Angeles Rams, Nov 25, 2019
43 at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021
Receiving Average:
12.3 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 13, 2020
10.7 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 29, 2019
9.5 at Houston Texans, Sep 20, 2020
Longest Receptions:
50 at Seattle Seahawks, Oct 20, 2019
43t at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021
39 at Los Angeles Rams, Nov 25, 2019
38t vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec 08, 2020
25 vs. Cleveland Browns, Sep 13, 2020
Receiving TDs:
1 at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021
1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec 20, 2020
All-Purpose Yards:
55 at Seattle Seahawks, Oct 20, 2019
54 at Los Angeles Rams, Nov 25, 2019
43 at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021
Special Teams Tackles:
2 vs. New England Patriots, Sep 18, 2022
2 at Cincinnati Bengals, Sep 11, 2022
Most TDs:
1 at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan 03, 2021
1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec 20, 2020
5 more at 1
Miscellaneous Tackles:
1 at Washington Commanders, Oct 04, 2020