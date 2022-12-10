Transactions

Boswell activated to 53-man roster

Dec 10, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Kicker Chris Boswell was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday and the team released kicker Matthew Wright.

Boswell returned to practice on Thursday and the team had a 21-day window to activate him, or he would have had to remain on the list for the remainder of the season.

Boswell was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Nov. 10 and had to miss at least four games.

Boswell, who is in his eighth season, has connected on 12 of 16 field goals this season (75%), with a long of 59 yards, and has hit on all nine of his extra point attempts.

For his career he has hit 194 of 222 (87.4%) field goal attempts and 240 of 254 extra point attempts.

