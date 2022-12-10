Boswell activated to 53-man roster

Kicker Chris Boswell was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday and the team released kicker Matthew Wright.

Boswell returned to practice on Thursday and the team had a 21-day window to activate him, or he would have had to remain on the list for the remainder of the season.

Boswell was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Nov. 10 and had to miss at least four games.

Boswell, who is in his eighth season, has connected on 12 of 16 field goals this season (75%), with a long of 59 yards, and has hit on all nine of his extra point attempts.