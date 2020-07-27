Borders: 'I try to win small battles'

Get to know Steelers cornerback Breon Borders

Most entertaining person you follow on social media? Chad Johnson. He is so random. He is always talking about McDonalds. He is a funny, random, dude.

Must have food? Gushers candy. I have to have them in the house. I have five boxes of them right now.

Must see show? South Park

Morning person or night owl? Morning person.

Who is your football mentor or inspiration? My inspiration since I was a kid has been Randy Moss. When I was younger, he was the prime receiver at the time. I wanted to be a receiver and I looked up to him.

What motivates you? My kids and my family and community. I feel like I am in a position to lead. I feel like everyone is looking to me to lead and set a good example for the younger generation, including my kids, family, and everyone.

Why do you want to be that leader? That is something that is really scarce in my town. In my town there are a lot of drugs, shooting, and I want to be a positive light in my community. I am doing all I can for them.

Who was the positive light for you growing up? It was a few people. It was my grandmother Yvonne Bennett, my mentor Charles Minor and my aunt Sandra Reid. My aunt and grandmother helped raise me to be who I am today. It's me repaying my debt back to them. I don't want all of the time they invested into me being in vain. I try to make them proud every day. Charles Minor because coming up within the process of me becoming a man he gave me advice, told me things I need to hear that I will take with me for the rest of my life.