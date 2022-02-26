Boots and blocks, including one that wasn't

No. 3: Say It Ain't So, Joe

Officially, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's blocked field goal and 75-yard return for a touchdown on Oct. 3 in Green Bay was nullified by an offside penalty against cornerback Joe Haden. The contention on the Steelers' side, from Haden in particular, was no penalty flag should have been thrown on the play. Special teams coordinator Danny Smith was among those who agreed with Haden after studying the tape. "We were not offside, I can assure you of that," Smith insisted. The turn of events on fourth-and-5 from the Steelers' 8 with eight seconds left in the first half sent the Steelers to the locker room at halftime facing a 17-10 deficit rather than leading, 17-14. They went on to lose the game, 27-17.